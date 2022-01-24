A “feasible” model of medical recertification, the great challenge

Pilar Garrido, president of Facme.

The Ministry of Health has recently met with the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (cgcom) and the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (facme), an appointment held after the discomfort of professionals regarding the latest steps taken by the body in terms of medical accreditation and recertification. After the meeting, the representatives of the Spanish doctors have been satisfied, however, they emphasize that the result of the joint work must be a “feasible” and “successful” recertification model.

Pilar Garrido, president of Facme, appreciates the interest shown by the Ministry of Health in promoting the recertification of specialists, “a measure of great importance both for the professionals themselves and for the scientific societies that represent them”. In this sense, and after the initial surprise that the steps taken by the Health Department regarding their accreditation entailed for them, the Federation is now “hopeful” because of the message sent by the body and because of its “willingness to work together with the societies”. However, these commitments “must be translated into concrete facts”, underlines Garrido,

Among the explanations that the representatives of Health have given to Facme and the WTO is their interest in “exploring how the recertification situation was in Europe, understanding that there are successful models and others that have not achieved it. They want to know what has worked in other environments and what didn’t”, specifies Garrido.

“What we are claiming is to be part of the debate on the Spanish model and that commitment was made”, underlines the president of Facme, who makes available to the ministry “the wealth of knowledge and experience” of the Federation in terms of recertification. “He too muscle that scientific societies suppose“, adds Garrido, a lack that sometimes hampers the projects in which Health works.

As transferred to Medical Writing, the commitment that Health has transferred to them is that, internally, the ministry will work to present to professionals, next May, a first draft. “From there, we’ll see what the future is like. We, for now, have already called an informative meeting with the presidents of all the scientific societies because we understand that it is an extremely sensitive issue,” he advances.

Along these lines, Garrido recalls that there are companies that have been working for up to ten years on the issue of recertification, “so it is logical that they have all the information from us and that we can hear any initiative they think of.” In said meeting, in addition, the position of the Board of Directors of Facme, which has already advanced on certain issues, will be addressed.



The medical recertification model “must be feasible”

All this work, Garrido emphasizes, has as its greatest challenge the Spanish recertification system “Be a role model for success.” “This entails the involvement of each one of us, as medical specialists”, considers the president of Facme, aware that recertification generates “some skepticism in some environments or discomfort in others“.

On the part of the Federation, the commitment is to “work hand in hand with the authorities in a successful model”, and that this “be feasible”, a crucial issue for professionals, as Pilar Garrido warns. The ‘Red lines‘ that the professionals will transfer to Health will be another of the questions to be defined by the medical societies in their next meetings.

“The recertification goes hand in hand with the continuous professional development or the periodic validation of the membership. In this, the WTO and Facme share criteria”, says Garrido, satisfied with the results of this first meeting with the Ministry of Health.