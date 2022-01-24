ADOFEM exhausts agenda of medical education topics

SANTO DOMINGO. – The Dominican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (ADOFEM) held its regular monthly meeting, with the Academic Council of the Faculty and School of Medicine of the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University (UNPHU) as its headquarters.

The president of the association, Dr. Miguel Robiou, gave the welcoming remarks at the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the 11 Faculties of Health Sciences that make up the association.

According to Dr. William Duke, past president and advisor of the entity, in the meeting that had the support of the rector of the UNPHU, architect Miguel Fiallo Calderón, topics such as virtuality in higher education institutions were discussed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was talk about working thematic groups and virtual work meetings, the process of comparability which is carried out with the National Committee for Medical Education Abroad and Accreditation of the United States Ministry of Education, for the process a review has already been carried out. meeting and a report was sent, and they are awaiting the decision that will allow the medical schools of the country to have students from the United States with federal loans and have comparable accreditation with the Medical Schools of the United States.

It was about the framework of qualifications carried out by the European Union and that has prioritized careers in Tourism and Well-being in Health, within which Medicine is included.

According to the doctor, international accreditation was discussed, especially with the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP), an entity that has given up to 2024 for Dominican universities to complete the process.

Another topic on the agenda was the ADOFEM quota and the international quota as members of the Pan-American Federation of Faculties and Schools of Medicine, of which doctors Marcos Núñez and William Duke are part of the board, which will have its conference in Concepción , Chile, from April 10-16 and the research papers are already being sent.

The Single Medical Residency Examination was also discussed, for which the Deanships and Schools of Medicine are finalizing the questions to send them to the Department of Medical Residencies of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo.