After trying to evict her ex-husband from his ranch, Kelly Clarkson gives him 5 percent

United States.- Kelly Clarkson agreed with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, give him a five percent stake in his ranch in Montana, this after the two fought over ownership.

Just a few weeks after trying to evict him, the singer had to give up a part of her large property.

Kelly’s property is valued at $17.75 million, while the one she gave to her ex is valued at $908,000.

Blackstock has no ownership interest in the singer’s estate,” a source told People.

In December, a judge blocked the fellow presenter’s attempt to evict her ex from the property while Blackstock occupies it.

It is said that the maintenance The ranch costs about $81,000 a month, plus Kelly pays her ex $195,601 in child/spousal support.

The judge ruled in his favor, but the order was not formally signed,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday.

“He has been living in it and said he does not have the financial means to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of his divorce.”

If Blackstock does not keep up with the support payments associated with the property, Clarkson may file a motion to sell the property.”

Property was one of the causes of divorce They had been together for seven years. “Being quarantined together at the ranch increased their problems to the point of no return.”