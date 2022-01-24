Águila thrashes FAS in the National Classic

With two goals from Kevin Santamaría at 56′ and 70′ and another penalty goal from Fabricio Alfaro at 71′, it was enough for Águila to thrash and dance FAS in Óscar Quiteño himself, something he hadn’t done since 2011 to score four points and thus add four national classics without losing to his staunch rival.

The 249th national classic between tigrillos and eaglets in the history of national football was not left to duty.

Both Santanecos and Migueleños gave themselves up looking for victory despite the fact that their coaches made some changes in their initial teams in order to seek a much-needed victory for both after starting Clausura 2022 with two draws against Once Deportivo (1-1) and Jocoro ( 0-0) respectively.

FAS took out Eliázar Henríquez on the left wing of his defense for the injured Andrés Flores Jaco and saved the Argentine-Salvadoran Guillermo Stradella to give Wilma Torres a chance on the right wing of his attack.

While the Peruvian Alberto “Chochera” Castillo did not save anything and made his debut in the league in his attack on the Colombian Fabio Burbano along with his compatriot Edgar Medrano and the national Kevin Santamaría where both added their first minutes in the league as eaglets.

Up to a certain point, an unusual match in our football since both elevens showed a fast, frontal game in the first five minutes of the game, especially on the side of the Orientals who had control of the ball in the first two minutes of the game where it did not leave that FAS stole the ball.

Little by little, FAS began to string together their offensive plays but found themselves with a well-defined defensive block and ordered that it was difficult for them to reach the eagle area with a dominated ball.

Kevin Santamaría’s football on the left wing associated with Mayén together with the push of the Colombians Medrano who ran freely throughout the attacking front and the debutant Burbano on the right wing made the Águila look better in the first 10 minutes of the game. play.

Although Águila showed better offense in the first 15 minutes of the game, the truth is that after the first quarter of the game FAS was the only one that had tried their luck on the goal defended by Benji Villalobos when at six minutes the lane Ibsen Castro finished off the goal but without direction.

But when Águila was at his best, both in his offense and defense, there was an action within his area that could have changed the game.

Wilma Torres charged at 21′ a free kick due to a foul by Melara on Zúniga where the human barrier rejected a corner kick but judge Ismael Cornejo marked that action as a penalty by the hand of Marlon Trejo when the ball collided with his right elbow.

As much as the people eagled that action, the referee’s decision was made and it was Wilma Torres himself who took the ball to collect the penalty.

But the serenity of the goalkeeper Villalobos and his strategy of giving him all his free right flank by betting near the left post of the south goal caused Torres to fall into the trap and finish off towards the free flank where Villalobos managed to reject the goal with his body. ball and at 22′ the eagle goalkeeper silenced the throats of the fasista fans by stopping the unionense’s penalty.

From then on, the match was a back and forth for both elevenths, the game became more dynamic with the offensive commitment of FAS since Águila continued to treat the ball better and always looked for the touch of Santamaría who at 38′ missed his best scoring chance in the game when his shot on goal after Burbano’s assistance was well saved by goalkeeper López by keeping the ball in two halves on his left side.

The first half ended with the feeling that either team could have gone to the dressing rooms with an advantage.

THE SHARK SHOW

The second half began without changes in both eleventh but with a certain delay in its restart due to the late entry of Águila to the field of play from the locker room.

An early foul by Clayvin Zúniga on defender Fredy Espinoza conditioned him for the rest of the match when he saw the yellow card at 46′ by judge Ismael Cornejo.

The two teams maintained their good level of football and this was reflected at 56′ with the great goal from a free kick by Kevin Santamaría who, on his return to national football after spending a year and a half outside the country playing in Guatemala and Peru, signed in his game 146 in the national league his 30th goal in the first division.

FAS sought with the entry of the gaucho Stradella to recompose their lines, but Zúniga’s expulsion at 58′ after the foul on Moisés García and receiving his second yellow card of the game radically changed the history of the game.

But the eaglet show did not stop with the goal of the tecleño player since at 70 ‘Kevin Santamaría repeated the dose, this time with a volley against the center from the left of the Brazilian Yan Maciel to sign his double in a dreamy afternoon.

Águila was lord and master of the game against a FAS without ideas, without the strength to reach the feathered area and with a defense that gradually cracked as at 80′ a childish foul by Edson Meléndez on the Colombian Medrano grabbed him by the waist within the area.

Santamaría asked for the ball to collect it, but Fabricio Alfaro was confident in scoring the foul and converting the penalty at 81′ for a 0-3 painted orange and black because Águila has hardly ever been applauded by the titilla fans as a recognition of his superiority on the court against a FAS that continues to be on duty.