Aislinn Derbez lives a hard experience in Costa Rica and tests her pain threshold

aislinn Derbez boasted a lightning vacation to Coast delicious Through his social networks where, more than having a good time, he managed to connect with nature, strengthen his friendship, in addition to overcoming his limits through an unconventional dynamic.

The actress published, on her Instagram account, a series of images of her escape, but not for entertainment purposes, but because she was not in optimal conditions. Taking advantage of his daughter Kailani would be under the protection of his father, Mauricio ochmann, she asked her friend mich Aerie to accompany her:

“A few days ago I spoke to him and told him: -I don’t feel well, I need nature, Kai has to go with his dad, I don’t want to be at home, I feel like I need to be alone, but not so alone… mmm if I’m going to costa rica tomorrow are you coming with me?

… she namas tells me “let’s see, give me 5 min”… ‘ok I’m going'”, he wrote in his publication.

Aislinn Derbez exceeds her limits

The daughter of Eugene Derbez She was seen next to her friend, whom she considers her sister, with fresh clothes and very happy on the seashore and in other parts of the Tico country.

However, both underwent a dynamic where they tested their limits: they immersed themselves in a tub with water and ice in the style of Michael B Jordan in his role as the boxer”believe“.

mich It lasted an eternal minute and this greatly surprised the actress, who described her as “champion”. It is not for less, because being under these conditions is not easy.

When it was time to aislinn things took another form, as she stressed that there are two things that she cannot stand in her life: cold and physical pain. However, she exceeded 10 minutes.

“After almost 10 minutes I almost died. Cold and physical pain are one of the things I can least stand in life and here they were together. Challenge overcome,” he wrote.

The videos were presented through the stories of his Instagram, where at the end of his feat, he appeared standing, with his thumbs up and trembling without being able to articulate a single word.

