Alavés vs Barcelona (0-1): Ferrán and Frenkie de Jong give victory

Midtime Editorial

Victoria, Spain / 23.01.2022 15:57:33





The day 22 from The Spanish league keep going and FC Barcelona found in Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres to their heroes, because this day they visited the Alaves, a club that is located penultimate in the table, and despite the dominance by lapses the goal fell until the last minutes.

The set of Xavi Hernandez dated Luuk de Jong, Ferran Torres and Ezzalzouli What offensive Trident, same as from the previous one the fans did not like anything, because they considered that they had no references and that would be demonstrated. Dembélé was not summoned.

There were a couple of good approximations by the Barcelona, because they were dangerous on the wings and they demanded Pacheco, but there was nothing real danger.

Alaves, for its part, he only shot once at the bow in the first part and Barcelona thanked Ter Stegen, Well, the German goalkeeper saved his team from receiving a goal that could have been lapidary given the conditions of the game.

Barcelona took its dominance until the second half, they demanded the Alaves Y Xavi Hernández began to make changes, giving income to soccer players like Nico González, Lenglet and Jutgla.

The Culé team insisted by all possible means, pushed Alavés to the limit and it would be until minute 87 that the goal would fall, because they sent a great filtered pass to the right, Ferrán Torres lowered it for Frenkie de Jong, hit the open bow and so they would get the 3 points. The play was reviewed in the VAR but it was validated.

This is how Barcelona goes in the LaLiga table

After this agonizing victory the FC Barcelona managed to climb to fifth position, reaching 35 units. It is located at 15 points of the leader Real Madrid, very large advantage, but his ‘consolation’ is that now they are a point of posts of Champions League, which they will have to take from the Atletico Madrid.