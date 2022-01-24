Aleida Núñez in a flirtatious photo about to eat the chocolate

Aleida Núñez flirtatious, appeared with the chocolate in her mouth | Instagram

The beautiful and flirtatious actress Aleida Núñez shared a series of photos a little ahead of her birthday, one of them immediately attracted attention, because she had precisely a chocolate about to put it in his mouth to eat it.

Excited for her 41st birthday, this beauty of the Mexican show business on January 24 will dress in long tablecloths to celebrate another year of life, for the moment Aleida Nunez He already had a small advance.

This fascinating session in which the actress from the telenovela “Tomorrow is Forever” released in 2010, she is wearing a completely pink look, probably from head to toe, including her beautiful hair.

In the image that is rather the edition that became a video to put a song in the background, we are talking about Yummy by Justin Bieber, Aleida not only has one chocolate but several, they are on a kind of ready skewer for your delight.

Aleida Núñez shows off with all her charm ready to delight your palate with a chocolate just like her | instagram aleidanunez



The flirtatious model, actress, singer and businesswoman had the delicacy to put chocolates interspersed so that the view would have a little balance and they even crave a little more.

This publication was shared both in her Instagram stories and in her feed, accompanied in turn by another image, where she is simply showing off her enormous charms with a lace top with ornamental applications.

With a long pink wig, in addition to her entire outfit in this color Aleida Nunez He pampered his followers with a different touch, it is not something he has done before, in addition to the fact that the stage also had the same theme in pink.

Something that can be seen in the description of the image is that he wrote the name of his exclusive content page, where he believes he has more content of this type and where he probably shows a little more than what Instagram allows.

Aleida Núñez conquers millions and a millionaire with her beauty

For a couple of days the news about the beautiful Mexican actress’s daughter-in-law has become a trend, especially since her boyfriend is an oil millionaire.

Interestingly, Internet users took the news as someone who would be inspired to conquer the love of their life with a few more zeros according to what has been seen on Twitter about the luck that Aleida Núñez had.

It is worth mentioning that the flirtatious actress is also a businesswoman and enterprising woman as well as a worker, she is everything that any man would want in addition to beauty.