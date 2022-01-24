Aleida Núñez shows off without a sarong in front of the mirror, “Double play” | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez once again found the perfect formula to leave her followers speechless. The Televisa star took advantage of her voluptuous curves to leave the pareo in oblivion and show them off to the fullest.

Aleida Nunez She decided to become the joy of her followers, showing off a small two-piece swimsuit in which nature stands out, since red roses and plants are part of her pattern. The outfit in question was so small that it left a lot of skin and vokuminous curves of the actress in view of her followers.

The singer also posed like the professional she is for Internet users to be captured from behind and give her followers a “double play” allowing them to be dazzled by her beauty from the front and from behind.

Aleida Núñez behaved in the most coquettish way, putting aside her abundant blonde hair and exposing a coquettish tattoo, in addition, she complemented her outfit with some simple accessories and her natural makeup.

Without a doubt, the beautiful Aleida is one of the most recognized faces of Mexican television, the star has managed to establish herself on the screen thanks to her various participations in melodramas since she was very young.

Aleida Núñez shows off without a pareo in front of the mirror, “Double play”. Photo: Instagram.



Currently, this beautiful woman has taken all her charms to the fullest and is an actress, singer, businesswoman, presenter and more. Aleida Núñez closed the year very actively with a musical staging called Amor de tres, in which she shares credits with the leading man from In said staging, Núñez showed off her talent for singing, dancing and acting to the audience and dazzled all with their beauty.

But apparently we were not seeing how truly incredible this beautiful woman was closing her 2021, because Juan Ferrara’s ex closed it nothing more and nothing less than in love, happy and in Dubai.

A famous magazine with national circulation revealed that Núñez had a four-month relationship with a 51-year-old millionaire American oil businessman and it was with him that he traveled to the paradisiacal tourist destination.

Aleida Nunez He has responded to the media confirming their relationship and ensuring that he meets his partner for the person he is and not for what he has, ruling out that he is by his side out of interest.