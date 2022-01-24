Aleida Núñez talks about her relationship with a billionaire and reacts to teasing on social networks

Aleida Nuñez / Mexico Agency

Aleida Núñez continues to face comments and memes about her recent trip to the Middle East after a publication assured that she did it thanks to her “sugar daddy”.

During his presence in the forum of the program Today, the actress categorically denied that the man with whom she went on a trip paid for it, noting that she had contemplated those vacations for a long time.

“I had it sort of planned… and I had the space in December to go and receive the year there, and yes, great! I went to the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Turkey, Istanbul and Cappadocia… and I already saw that they are putting photos …”, commented on the subject.

But when seeing the images where she is accompanied by the American businessman Bubba Saulsbury, 51, Aleida added: “my version is important, because you know that they always speak or write adrift. I met him in October of last year, he introduced us a mutual friend that I have known for many years, we were in San Miguel de Allende and from there the truth is that we got along amazingly and she started visiting me here in Mexico, she is from Texas. New Year’s because I plan to go to these places and he tells me ‘I also have a few days off, why don’t we go together?’ And that’s where we decided to go and that’s how it was, but nothing about websites, or anything, he’s a super respectful person.”

Aleida Nuñez with partner / Courtesy

To the direct question about whether they are boyfriends or friends, Núñez also referred to the nickname “sugar daddy” that they gave her suitor. “It’s what I say, why do they start putting titles? That’s ugly, we started dating in October, and we’re going to see what’s going to happen, obviously a serious relationship is intended, well, that is, He made all the publications, I never uploaded any publication because I think we should go step by step, but there is nothing to hide, he is single, me too, nothing happens.

Finally, Aleida preferred to take with humor the meme of a supposedly religious stamp in which a prayer is dedicated to it so that the reader has the same luck and finds himself a billionaire.

Aleida Nuñez / Courtesy

“How funny!… I think that when you love yourself, anyone can love you, it’s something very beautiful, it’s something you generate in life and what they tell me ‘is that it’s like a prince’ and I ‘look, we are already queens, we don’t need a prince by our side’, I think that beyond that what I have always looked for is an intelligent man, a man who respects me, who want, to protect me, and who does not like to be pampered?”, he finished.

