Alessandro Baricco announced on his social networks that he is undergoing treatment for leukemia

“Um, there’s news to break and this time I really have to break it, personally. It’s not that good, I’m warning you. What happened is that five months ago I was diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia”, wrote the famous Italian novelist, author of the best seller Silk Y The Game among other relevant titles of his work. The publication is accompanied by a photo of a computer and a copy of The Pickwick Club of Charles Dickens, next to his hospital bed. “I was upset -continues the writer-, but not so much, come on. When you have a disease like this, the best thing you can do is undergo a blood stem cell transplant, which I’ll do in a couple of days (well, it’s not that simple, we’ve been working on it for months, it’s a matter of patience) giving me the stem cells will be my sister Enrica, a woman who in my eyes was already very special before this adventure”.

“I don’t want to add much more. Maybe, well, I still want to say that every moment I feel the good fortune to live all this with many true friends around, smart children, an irresistible life partner and the best Bull (N. of the R: refers to Torino, the club of which he is a supporter) since the times that champion came out. The first three are things that change your life. The fourth will surely not spoil you. In the end, I see it well. Count me out for a while, but on the other hand, don’t get too used to it because the doctors have gotten it into their heads to cure me fast enough.”

On his Instagram account, Alessandro Baricco has just announced that he has leukemia. And that he is going to receive a bone marrow transplant donated by his sister. The Game is not only the 21st century, but also the fucking Life. – Jorge Carrión (@jorgecarrion21) January 22, 2022

Baricco is a self-confessed admirer of Dickens In Uin a certain idea of ​​the world, published in December 2020, the writer reconstructed a list of the best 50 books he has read in the last decade. There he refers to The Pickwick Club as one of those that marked his life: “A book to which I owe a lot, although it will only be for exquisitely private and therefore insignificant reasons.” And he adds, prophetically: “If you have to save your life, nothing better than a Dickens, any one.” The news of the disease and the need for a transplant comes a few days after the author became the first Italian writer to generate an NFT of his work. Earlier this year he released ninetywhich is already minted on the OpenSea market and will go on sale in March.

Alessandro Barico He is 63 years old and recognized as the author of novels capable of combining literary qualities and great success in sales, thanks to an extremely incisive writing. “Writing is a physical pleasure. It’s like flying. A game. Like playing chess with someone”, he declared about his job.

Italian novelist and essayist Alessandro Baricco will turn 64 on Tuesday, January 25.

Born in Turin on January 25, 1958, he graduated in Philosophy with a thesis in Aesthetics. The love for music and literature have inspired his work as an essayist and storyteller since his beginnings. He debuted as a music critic at the newspaper The Republicand then went on to The stamp as a cultural columnist and curator of radio and television programs on musical and literary topics. In 1994 he founded the Holden School for writers, in Turin, of which he is director. “In the history of the school there have been cases of great talent, students capable of writing great books, others of making them good and the rest normal. The boys with the greatest aptitude were two who finally ended up differently: one as a waiter and another as a lawyer in the family studio. To write good books not only talent is enough, you need determination”, he assured.

Baricco is the author of the novels crystal lands (Campiello Selection Award and Prix Médicis Étranger), ocean sea (Viareggio Award), Silk, City, Without blood, This story, Emmaus, Mr Gwyn, three times at dawn Y The Young Wife. He also wrote the theatrical monologue ninety and trials Next. On globalization and the world to come, The Barbarians, Mutation Essay Y The Game. In 2020 she received the Campiello Lifetime Achievement Award.

