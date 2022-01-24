Alex Caruso (wrist) to miss six to eight weeks after Grayson Allen’s heavy foul

The NBA suspended shooting guard Grayson Allen for one game on Sunday after he injured Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso on a play.

Alex Caruso falls to the ground after a hard foul by Grayson Allen. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Caruso, who will miss six to eight weeks with a broken right wrist, sustained the injury during the Bulls’ loss to the Bucks on Friday. He took the hit from Allen, who in turn was fouled twice and ejected from the game.

On a fast break with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter, Allen sent Caruso hard to the ground on his right wrist.

“The guy caught me in the air,” Caruso said after Friday’s game. “It’s silly. I don’t know what else you can do about it,” he said.

The foul particularly irked Bulls coach Billy Donovan.

“That Alex was in the air and that [Allen] Take him down like that, it could have ended his career,” Donovan said. “He has a history of this. That to me was really, really dangerous. I hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because that could have hurt him very, very seriously,” he said.