Alexander Urquiola: We have achieved a versatile team to fight for the classification

Although this Friday he did not train at the Capitan San Luis stadium, because the players were given a break until Sunday with a view to the debut on Tuesday the 25th against the Isle of Youth, the mentor Alexander Urquiola responded to the call of Cubadebate to offer his considerations on the state of the people of Pinar del Río with a few days left before the start of the 61st National Series.

He arrives combined with a cap and shirt from the Panamanian club Federales de Chiriquí, with which his father Alfonso Urquiola was recently crowned, and a mask that has the initials of Pinar del Río.

“We are making the final adjustments to face the season. The boys are motivated, waiting and anxious for the beginning of the Series”, he says and invites me to take a seat in one of the dogouts from the Vegueros headquarters.

Who will be the starter against the Island on Tuesday, and how will the rotation be made up for the first games?

-We are evaluating the starter, because we had a problem with Vladimir Baños, who had the flu. Now we analyze in what conditions he is to determine if he is in charge of that first game.

“Anyway, we have variants. There are Yosvani Torres and Erlys Casanova, who have been in top condition during training.

“The other pending case is Yaigfredo Domínguez, due to a fracture he suffered in the little finger of his left hand. He is in the process of recovery, he is already quite well. We plan to incorporate it into the rotation as the Series progresses.

“We also value Yasiel Zambrana, a boy who has already been in the team and who could be the other starter. The other card would be Noel Reyna.

“The pitching staff continues as our main weapon, it is the one that gives stability to the team. We trust that this year each pitcher assumes the function that corresponds to him to obtain the expected results”.

What would be the options in the so-called “pitching from behind”, where Pinar del Río has historically had more difficulties?

-At bullpen we have a mix of experienced and young pitchers, all with quality. We have specialized pitching a little more, giving pitchers the role according to their characteristics, an idea that I have defended since I started directing Pinar del Río.

“We have intermediate, long relievers like Isbel Hernández, who could also be a possible starter, and Branlis Rodríguez, whom we used last year as a starter but who can be a long reliever and we could even use him to face a left-handed hitter, Well, it has improved a lot in that aspect.

“We will also have Reylandi González in the role of reliever. We use him in the 60 Series as a closer and also as a long-mid reliever. We keep Yoandy Cruz as a closer, noted for his ability and intelligence.

“Lastly, Frank Luis Medina, who is our born closer. With the help of everyone we will seek to advance in the table and that our pitching arrives as rested as possible play off”.

And the pitchers contracted in Japan?

-For this first part of the championship you should not give them time to participate. The Series is very changeable as a result of the covid. Last year they didn’t continue with us because we had to stop due to the pandemic; if not, they would have even participated in the semifinal against Granma.

“Liván Moinelo is here, but he will leave for Japan soon. The fans wonder why Moinelo, like Frank Abel, will not start with the team. We determined that they will not join now, because they are in an active rest period. They have been training, but they are only 20 or 30% done.

“This decision was made to protect his arms. We know that the desire and the intention exist, but from a physical point of view they are not yet fit to start the National Series. In the case of Raydel Martínez, he already left for Japan a few days ago”.

The absence of coach Raciel Sánchez must be felt within the staff. How have they done to replace it?

–We have a line: it is not about a coach or an athlete. When we talk about necessary men, in a general sense, we talk about the entire squad, from Pinar del Río.

“We know that Raciel is a great coach, with experience in the team. We also understand that there are other tasks to fulfill, which are part of life, of your training as a pitching coach.

“Soon, he will go on an internationalist mission, on which we agreed. Now we will continue with Jesús Bosmenier, who has been with the national team for some time; that is, it is a cycle, when a trainer leaves, another follows with accumulated work as well.

“Bosmenier will be the head coach this season. He knows the characteristics of pitchers, he knows them well, he has interacted with them, as well as being an excellent pitcher. We believe that he is in a position to assume the leadership of the staff.

“He will be accompanied by Abel Madera, an experienced teacher who went through our series. We have good chemistry, we know him well, we have worked together at the EIDE and he is very prepared.

“In addition, he has directed in National Series. He was for a year the main trainer of Artemisa. So he should help us in the area.”

Could you anticipate a possible line-up regular for the debut game against the Island?

-We have made a line-up for right-handed pitchers and one for left-handed pitchers. In general, I can mention Juan Carlos Arencibia, Roidel Martínez, who finished the Series 60 very well; Yasser Julio González, William Saavedra, Lázaro Emilio, Luis Pablo Acosta and Yohan Rojas, who last year had a lot of participation until the end of the season. In addition, Pedro Luis Dueñas, and Tony Guerra, who will venture into third base.

“He is a quality lad and we hope he contributes to the team after the absence of Pedro Luis Rodríguez, who had held that position since Donal Duarte left.

“Our offense is not sluggers, but in that area it’s not just about home runs, big hits. There are other aspects that can be exploited and give good dividends.

“We have perfected the running of the bases, in which we had difficulties. In addition, we incorporated fast players, another of Pinar del Río’s shortcomings in previous campaigns.

“I remember that many times we would do a line-up slow and this weakened the offense, reduced the options when it came to making plays with batting and running, stealing bases… So, this year we took care of polishing those deficiencies with skill players, to produce runs more easily”.

How will the combination around second?

–We have worked a lot with Pedro Luis Dueñas, who is our regular second baseman; Juan Carlos Arencibia remains at shortstop, and at third, as I told you, Tony Guerra will be.

“We have worked with Dueñas because in the 60 Series he had deficiencies in defense, which is not usual for him, but we have done specialized and individual sessions to build confidence again. We hope you have a good season.

“The strategy has been to pass several players for different positions. There we have the case of Esteban Terry, who is very versatile. He helps us to replace a teammate at a certain moment and he has a good command of the position, which is important.

Terry is that utilities that helps us when making a line-up and its possible changes.

“Likewise, we have Luis Enrique García, whom we have tested at third base and he performs very well.

“Erick Vento, Jeifer Rodríguez and Mario Sánchez are young guys, with conditions, fast, that we could use in the running of the bases to contribute in the offense.

“We have achieved what we were looking for: a compact, versatile team, capable of making up for deficiencies at key moments in the game. We even passed Irandy Hernandez to the outfield, who was usually in the receiving area.

“This will allow us greater offensive and defensive security to take advantage of him from the start of the games, and not just as that potential emerging player that he is.”

From here I notice the electronic whiteboard already enabled. What has represented for the team?

-It’s something we’ve been waiting for years, especially the fans. It is an emotional impact for our athletes, coaches, the people. Getting to the field and seeing the board, the transformed stadium, the grass in good condition, is an encouragement to put on a good show for those fans who come to support us at our house, which turned 53 on January 19.

“In addition, the preparation caps have been useful to us, regardless of the balance of 7-5, and the inauguration in November of the Juan Castro provincial baseball academy.”

Goals for the season…

-In this first stage, we aspire to achieve classification. Let’s go by third, by scale, to see what happens. We never get ahead of ourselves, of course.

“If we get to playoffs, that’s another story. That instance is different, quality is more concentrated, there are fewer games, there is less time and anything can happen between the teams.

“Last year we qualified. I was a beginner mentor. We went to the first play off and we won it by sweeping against Sancti Spíritus. Then we lost to Granma in the semi-finals and finished fourth. This campaign we want to be on the podium and get a medal. It’s what ballplayers and coaches dream of.”

Urquiola says goodbye and immediately goes to supervise some of the renovation tasks underway at Capitan San Luis.

In the National Series 60, the Vuelta Baja team achieved 42 wins and 33 losses in the classification; 284 offensive average; pcl of 3.58 (leader in this section) and 976 in defense.