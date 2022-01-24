Amazon’s best smart speakers are on sale

Enjoy Alexa and all its possibilities in your home, these speakers are a bargain.

Amazon lowers the price of its next-generation smart speakers, although only for a limited time. You can take home the last Echo Dot for 39.99 euros, the Amazon Echo for 79.99 euros and the Echo Show 5 for only 54.99 euros, very tempting prices.

Alexa lives in all of them, a virtual assistant who is always there to help you. You only have to invoke it with your voice so that it responds to your requests: make all kinds of queries, create your personal agenda, play music, control other devices in your home… the possibilities are many, you just have to explore them.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

The 4th generation Echo Dot changes design compared to its predecessor, now we find a a nice little round speaker which looks great anywhere. However, there is something that has not changed, its size makes it perfect for a nightstand.

You can find it in 3 different colors and although it has buttons on its upper part, you won’t have to lift a finger to enjoy it. Invoke Alexa to ask her for what you need, Amazon’s speaker has raised the level of audio quality and is also a joy to listen to music.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen.)

The American loudspeaker par excellence is also in its 4th generation. Its design is a larger version of the Echo Dot, the whole family has been rounded up in this latest edition. And we are not going to lie, it suits them really well.

We also meet much more powerful, higher quality audio. Creating an entire ecosystem of Echo Dots using this Amazon Echo as a central can be a success. Thanks to plugins like smart plugs, any device in your home will respond to Alexa commands.

Echo Show 5 (2021)

The Echo Show is different than the models we just talked about in that incorporates a 5-inch screen. Therefore, we are facing a much more visual device. As with all Echo products, you only have to call Alexa to start enjoying her help.

