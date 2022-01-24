Amir Khan remembers the brutal knockout that Canelo Álvarez gave him

Midtime Editorial

One of many glorious nights in boxing Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan, better known as El Canelo, was written on May 7, 2016, when in a packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas he tipped one of the most brutal knockouts of his career to Englishman Amir Khan, who this weekend remembered that fight that marked his career.

In talk with the media iNews, Khan accepted that once in the ringBefore the first bell rang he himself questioned why he had agreed to fight against whom he calls “one of the best in history” and how enormous the presence of Cinnamon.

“I’m not going to forget it, I know I ended up knocked out in a packed arena, but understand that I lost to one of the greatest of all time and I have no qualms about saying it. What I also have to say is that on the night of the fight, I weighed 158 pounds and he was at 187, it was crazy,” he said.

“On the day of the weigh-in I swear he didn’t look that big, but seeing him in his corner before the fight started I wondered: ‘What the hell am I doing here? His back was gigantic“added the former silver medalist at the 2004 Olympics.

Canelo knockout

That lawsuit was for WBC World Middleweight Championship and ended with a huge blow from Canelo Álvarez to the jaw of Amir Khan for which there was not even a protection count. In fact, the Mexican immediately approached to see the state of health of his rival, who was left with a lost look in the ring.

“In the beginning it was great to lead the fight, the first few rounds I was very comfortable and I felt capable. I think I feel that, although he knocked me out, I earned the respect of ÁlvarezKhan commented.

I agreed to fight Canelo because Mayweather was a coward: Khan

The European confirmed that the original plans had him in a fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., whom he cataloged as a “coward” because he believes that he always looked for an excuse not to confront him. Tired of so many rodeos, Khan agreed to face Canelo.

“When Óscar de la Hoya called me (to settle the lawsuit) I just couldn’t say no. Maybe I was too brave for my own good. Mayweather was being a scaredy to fight me so I agreed to do that fight with Canelo“, he detailed.

When is Canelo’s next fight?

Amir will return to the ring on February 19 against Kell Brook, this after beating Billy Dib by knockout in 2019, the year in which he lost his last fight for a world title when he was knocked out by Terence Crawford.

On the other hand, so far it has not been confirmed Canelo Álvarez’s next fight. However, rumors suggest that the Mexican boxer will return to the ring in May.