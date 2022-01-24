An NFT collector buys a Bored Ape Yacht Club avatar for $1,710, and minutes later resells it for over $180,000

The collection features 10,000 ape avatars created on the Ethereum blockchain, each of which has unique traits.

A non-fungible token (NFT) collector bought a monkey avatar from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection for less than $2,000 and resold it less than half an hour later for more than $180,000 .

According to NFT OpenSea market records, this Monday a collector identified as ‘Tballer’ bought avatar #9991 from the BAYC collection for 0.77 ethereums (about $1,710), and after about 20 minutes sold it for 84.2 ETH (almost $187,000).

💥Another #NFT collector is incredibly luckyBy some miracle, he was able to buy NFT 9991 from the most expensive #BAYC collection for only 0.77 #ETH! Just 6 days ago this #token was selling for 250 ETH!Quite naturally, he found a buyer for over $200,000 in 25 minutes#cryptopic.twitter.com/Fw7I60FYBS — 888STARZ (@888Tron) January 24, 2022

In social networks, some Internet users point out that days ago the price of said avatar was 250 ETH (more than 550,000 dollars).

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most prestigious NFT collections in the world and features 10,000 ape avatars created on the Ethereum blockchain, each with unique traits. Among the holders of these non-fungible tokens are various personalities. Ownership of one of these avatars functions as a BAYC membership card and grants access to benefits exclusive to that club.

