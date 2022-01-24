Andrés Restrepo, son of actor Fabio Restrepo, who continues in ICU, died of covid

Andrés Restrepo, the son of the famous actor Fabio Restrepo, died on January 23 in Medellín, after contracting covid-19 and spending several weeks in the ICU of the Sagrado Corazón Clinic.

The 35-year-old independent actor and producer worked, like his father, in national television productions such as ‘Escobar, el patron del mal’.

Friends and relatives of Andrés have expressed their sadness through social networks.

Yeison Henao, a relative of the actor, published through his Twitter account: “independent producer, talented, cousin of mine who dies of covid. Andrés Restrepo, great producer and actor. His legacy will always be on the screen. I appreciate your support in cultural management. Strength to my uncle’s family.”

In turn, the journalist Hernán Muñoz called for awareness of the disease: “Covid-19 has not gone away, it continues to attack and cause pain in thousands of families. Today the actor Andrés Restrepo passed away in Antioquia.

Fabio Restrepo

His father, Fabio Restrepo, is also in the ICU, with a diagnosis of advanced pneumonia due to a covid-19 infection that triggered health complications, due to the diabetes and hypertension he suffers from.

The actor has been hospitalized since December 23, when he entered the hospital for low blood sugar and his pneumonia was detected.

Currently, the actor is still hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the health center, however, it has been announced that he is stable.