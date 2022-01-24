Anette Cuburu says goodbye to famous program, emotional message | INSTAGRAM

The followers of TV Azteca felt this news in their own flesh, one of the most beautiful and beloved hosts of the producer is saying goodbye to one of the most successful programs in her career, Anette Cuburu leaves “To the extreme”.

It was just in a live broadcast of the program where her colleagues and other members of the production were saying goodbye to the talented host, who made the fans of the program dismayed, she was a key part of the transmission.

However, all things have to end at some point, the driver will no longer return to the forums from recording This Monday, leaving a very difficult place to fill, her fans still support her with her decisions, but they did feel.

the driver of To the extreme perhaps recognize the professionalism of his partner, a person who has been committed and dedicated to the project of the famous television station, after a long time.

But in the entertainment we could also see how a new driver arrived: “The war”, vanessa claudio, a popular young woman what time will she come to take advantage of this opportunity and of course very happy to be back in Mexico.

Anette Cuburu shared her emotional farewell.



So we will be able to see a new installment of this program, a very different version from what we are used to, but Vanessa will surely do very well.

In addition, Anette Cuburu decided to share a photograph with a very emotional message to say goodbye to this production, thanking the public for their support and all the time they have spent observing its contents.

A wonderful stage for me has ended, of learning, of breaking into 1000, of enlarging my heart with so much love. I have nothing left to thank, that is never forgotten. A part of my heart will always be ‘Al Extremo’”, he wrote under the image of her on the forum.