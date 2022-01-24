Ángela Aguilar in CDMX: how much are the tickets for the concert at the Mexico City Arena | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

After a long wait due to everything that the pandemic of the COVID-19 in the world, finally the concert of Angela Aguilar in Mexico City it is getting closer and thousands of fans of the singer are already warming up for what will be an unforgettable night.

Without a doubt, this presentation will go down in the history of the young artist as it will be the first time that she offers a solo recital in the Mexican capital, so a show is expected in style and somewhat different from what she has shown in other scenarios.

Similarly, Angela is expected to sing her best songs like “Actually”, “where they see me” Y “the crybaby“, for example. And it is that those songs, as well as the others, have been entering the Mexican culture.

As we will remember, the singer of only 18 years of age has a barbaric projection and could be one of the main exponents that these lands have given not only for the country, but for the whole world.

Coincidentally, it has already been showing it in recent years, when it has filled various stages in the United States, where the entire Latin community has adopted it into its daily life.

WHEN AND WHERE IS ÁNGELA AGUILAR’S CONCERT?

The concert of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is scheduled to take place next Friday, February 18, at the Arena Mexico City, marking the start of his 2022 Tour.

TICKET PRICES FOR THE ANGELA AGUILAR CONCERT

Check the price list to buy the tickets for the concert on Friday, February 18, which can be purchased through the Super Tickets website.

VIP: 2259 pesos.

Red: 1883 pesos.

Movistar: 1444 pesos.

Pepsi: 1444 pesos.

Orange: 1444 pesos.

Yellow: 1130 pesos.

Green: 1004 pesos.

McCormick: 879 pesos.

Aztec Bank: 879 pesos.

Purple: 879 pesos.

Super Platinum Box: 753 pesos.

Super Box Gold Limited View: 753 pesos.

Super Gold Box: 753 pesos.

Super Box Platinum Limited View: 753 pesos.

Pink: 628 pesos.

Different capacities: 502 pesos.

Blue: 502 pesos.

Lime Green: 377 pesos.

Map of the Mexico City Arena for the Angela Aguilar concert