Another New Yorker thrown onto train tracks, but not harmed

A man was thrown this Sunday on the train tracks in New York at a time when the subway was approaching but luckily he was not injured, an incident that occurs a week after a woman died after being pushed and run over by the locomotive.

The incident occurred at the Fulton station, near the so-called ground zero (where the Twin Towers were located) in Manhattan, at about 11:30 a.m. today, local time (4:30 p.m. GMT). but the train was able to stop in time to avoid hitting him, according to CBS channel 2.

It further notes that the man was taken to a hospital in Manhattan while police try to locate the suspect who fled the scene.

On January 15, an apparently random attack occurred in which a 40-year-old woman was run over by the R line train that was arriving at the platform at that time. The man who pushed her, a homeless man, later turned himself in to the police.

The incident occurred a few days after the new mayor Eric Adams, who has led the city since January 1, announced that he would reinforce security in the subway where there will be more police presence.

He has also said he will send mental health specialists to care for the rapidly growing population of homeless people in the subway system.

After the woman’s death, Adams himself admitted that he “doesn’t feel safe” on the subway, and that New Yorkers don’t feel safe either.