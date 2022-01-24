Antonio Brown celebrates elimination of the Buccaneers at the hands of the Rams

The end of the relationship between Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers came after the WR walked out on Tampa Bay in the third quarter of a Week 17 game against the Jets. Three weeks after the incident, AB has consummated his revenge.

Through his Twitter account, Brown shared a photo from the moment he left Tampa Bay with the message “Bucs, eliminated”.

Although the Rams were against the odds (Bucs were three-point favorites), Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles to an agonizing 30-27 victory over Tampa Bay. With this result, the Angelenos will have their first appearance in the NFC Championship since 2018.

In Brown’s case, his mockery of the Buccaneers comes days after the Central Michigan graduate acknowledged that his rudeness at MetLife Stadium he was no match for an NFL player.

The 33-year-old wide receiver’s words seemed to bring closure to a series of attacks against Tampa Bay, particularly against Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. In the case of the coach, he was dissatisfied with his decision-making and regarding Brady, he questioned his decisions.

ephemeral step

In just under two years with the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown was only able to appear in 15 games with the organization (seven starts) and recorded 87 receptions, 1,028 yards, eight touchdowns and a Super Bowl ring. For perspective, he’s Tampa Bay’s fourth-most productive WR in that stretch, trailing only Mike Evans (2,041), Chris Godwin (1,943) and Rob Gronkowski (1,425).