Apple Music, Spotify or Amazon Music: which streaming platform is cheaper

The streaming services they have come to survive because of the multitude of advantages they offer, starting with the price, which in many cases is the motivating factor for users to choose to use this or that platform.

people listen music practically all day; while jogging, exercising in the gym, at work, at home or in any of our daily activities. The smart phones they are the driving force behind music on demand, which has caused the number of users to skyrocket in recent years.

The most famous and popular music player app is Spotify, which is the Netflix of this field. They are one of the pioneers and so far no other platform has been able to shake their dominance. This is confirmed MediaResearch.

In this opportunity, will be analyzed 3 most popular streaming music platforms, comparing their prices. It should be noted that these prices are in dollars, but if your country uses a different currency, you only have to convert the dollar to know how much you should spend for the established prices (or have an approximate idea).

AppleMusic

Everything Apple touches is successful. And your music service AppleMusic already It is the second most used in the world, with a total market share of 15%, which means about 80 million users.

Its strategy is to attract users from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV, Mac Y home pod mini. It can also be enjoyed in the car via car play, but also on devices Windows Y Android.

People have a fixed fee to listen to music on their device. In the application there is space for more than 90 million songs and over 30,000 pre-selected playlists.

The first three months are free, Then the prices are as follows:

– Students (1 account): USD$2.66 per month, for university students and for four years.

– Single (1 account): USD$5.99 per month.

– Family (up to 6 accounts): USD$8.99 per month.

Spotify

The Swedish firm is the company with the most clients, with a 31% market share, although it is 2% less than the previous year. However, the aforementioned report highlights that “there is no risk that Spotify will lose its leadership in the short term”.

has a total of 163 million users worldwide. The app allows you to choose from millions of songs and download them for offline listening.

The price of Spotify Premium allows you to listen to all the music you want, plus the first month free:

– Single (1 account): USD$5.99 per month.

– Duet (2 accounts): USD$7.99 per month.

– Family (up to 6 accounts): USD$10.99 per month.

Amazon Music

Another company that has diversified its business is amazon. In addition to being the e-commerce largest in the world, also transmits movies and series through Amazon Prime Video Y offers streaming music through Amazon Music.

Both platforms can be used by paying the USD$36 per year that Amazon Prime costs. The music service closes 2021 with a 13th market share, reaching around 70 million users between free and paid plans. The subscription includes the first 30 days free.

– Included with Amazon Prime subscription: USD$36 with 2 million songs.

– Single (1 account): $9.99 per month, includes 75 million songs.

