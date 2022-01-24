Are you leaving Tigres? González sang the Pumas anthem and Herrera made a decision

Herrera’s decision to remove González after seeing him sing the Pumas anthem

January 24, 2022 08:52 a.m.

Carlos Gonzalez was the questioned element within tigers. It is that it is not only the issue of the lack of goals, now his attention was called because a video was leaked in which the footballer is seen singing the Pumas anthem.

In this context, González was questioned on social networks. Tigres fans were divided on the issue of criticism, because for some, it does not matter that he does other things, as long as he scores goals, while other fans point out that this is a lack of respect for the institution that he now defends. .

Michael HerreraIn this sense, he has already made a decision about whether or not to find a replacement for the Paraguayan striker, who is questioned in Tigres, all because of his lack of arguments in the sporting part, because of the lack of goals.

More news from Tigers:

Now that they won, Miguel Herrera considers him old and deletes him from Tigres

What will Miguel Herrera do with Carlos González?

According to Pello Maldonado’s report, Miguel Herrera is not satisfied with Carlos González, so now they will not look for a replacement for him, but for the summer market, Herrera does consider the issue of looking for a new offensive player.