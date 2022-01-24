Ariel Holan, worried about Ángel Mena’s injury

Midtime Editorial

Ariel Holan, coach of León, was shown worried about the injuredn that forced Angel Mena to leave the field during the game this Saturday in which Leon beat Pachuca 2-1 to get your first win at the start of this Closure 2022.

“I am satisfied more than for the game, for the result, that is very good for the spirit. I’m a little worried about Mena, The Osvi thing (Osvaldo Rodríguez) is just a brush, he will have no problem going with the national team, the Angel thing was decreasing over time, ”he said in a virtual press conference.

Similarly, the strategist highlighted the consequences of this new wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the soccer players of Liga MX. Although he pointed out that in all the teams there are affectations, he explained that in the case of his directed physical ability has been impaired and that is why today’s victory has a double value.

“The COVID-19 that is hitting us all, but With the conditions that we came in, it did us quite a lot of damage. The person who has COVID much physical capacity remains; Colombatto could not be, when they return as Omar Fernández or Elías (Hernández) return costs in the energy system, the body does not respond in the same way, for all this I really appreciate these three points, these three games were like preseason, but they were already for the points”.

recognize superiority

On the other hand, Darwin Quintana, technical assistant William Almada (who could not be in this match due to the two punishments for the two penalty matches that he has for his expulsion on the second day), recognized the superiority of the Esmeralda and the mistakes that were made to suffer their first loss this season.

“Went overcomesWe made mistakes, we gave them an advantage, we let them think, we played, we gave them space. I highlight the dedication, disposition that the club had. When we stayed with 10 it cost us a lot. We have to keep growing and improving”, he indicated.