Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in a multi-vehicle accident in Los Angeles – Diario La Página

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car accident in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday night, US media report.

TMZ said Schwarzenegger, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon that collided with a red Prius, rolling over the smaller vehicle before spinning further into a Porsche Cayenne. The accident occurred at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, which according to the media outlet is almost two kilometers from the actor’s home.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they believe the accident was the actor’s fault. They claim I was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red. Schwarzenegger was not fined, according to TMZ.

The driver of the Prius suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to reports, while Schwarzenegger, judging by the images, was not seriously injured, so he was able to speak with the police and others who were in the place.

TMZ also notes that “Terminator” star and fitness personality Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld’s close friend was also at the scene of the accident.

According to TMZ, the accident occurred at 5:00 PM (local time), while ABC7 claims it was at 4:15. They also report that four cars were involved in the accident and that it was unclear if Schwarzenegger was driving the Yukon.

A source close to the star explained to TMZ that he was “deeply concerned” about the injured woman and that he intends to personally check on her condition.

Police told ABC7 that no arrests had been made and that at this time they did not link the incident to anyone intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Schwarzenegger finalized his divorce from Maria Shriver, 66, in late December. The couple had been married since 1986, and separated in 2011 after it was revealed that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son, Joseph, with his housekeeper, Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena.

The Hollywood star and the journalist decided to sign the divorce after a decade of arduous negotiations for a fortune valued at about 400 million dollars. Terms of the deal were not made public.

The former couple, who married in 1986 and have four children together, sealed the agreement in early December, but only at the end of the month did the Los Angeles Superior Court confirm the news. Both agreed to divide the fortune equally.

Shriver, niece of John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after 25 years of marriage and after learning that the former California governor had an affair with his domestic worker, the Guatemalan “Patty” Baena. As a result of this extramarital relationship, Joseph Baena was born in October 1997, just a few days after Shriver gave birth to her fourth child with Schwarzenegger, Christopher.

When the infidelity came to light, the actor had no choice but to admit it. From that moment, a long and complex judicial process began that was delayed ten years by the millions that were at stake.

Now the actor has been in a relationship since 2013 with the physiotherapist Heather Milligan, 27 years younger than him.