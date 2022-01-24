Aryanna Belén, the daughter of Eduardo Hernández from Los Tigres del Norte: who she is and Instagram photos | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Throughout his more than 50 years of artistic career, The Northern Tigers They have managed to stay on top thanks to their innumerable songs and style that have led them to win six Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy statuettes. And it is not for less, because his songs, in addition to being well known in the Aztec country, have achieved international fame and have sounded, in addition to Mexico, in the United States and several Latin American nations, causing them to have sales greater than all 60 million copies.

Undoubtedly, a career full of successes for those also known as the “Bosses of bosses” of regional Mexican music, who in their presentations leave everything of themselves to delight their audience, who follows each of their steps. Although the group has already made a name for itself in the industry, some of the members’ children are also looking to make a place for themselves in this world.

One of them is the daughter of Edward Hernandez, Aryanna Belén, who thanks to the talent inherited from her father has a promising future in the musical environment. Next, we tell you who she is and the data that is known about her.

The young woman does not hesitate to upload photos accompanied by her talented and successful father (Photo: Aryanna Belén Hernández / Instagram)

ALL ABOUT ARYANNA BELÉN, THE DAUGHTER OF EDUARDO HERNÁNDEZ OF THE NORTH TIGERS

Aryanna Belén Hernández is the daughter of Eduardo Hernández, one of the producers and musical director of Los Tigres del Norte, in addition to being the second accordion, sixth bass, saxophone and voice of the group.

Her He was born in United States, but has Mexican roots. In the North American country, specifically in Los Angeles, California, She is an actress, singer and model., activities that he constantly publishes on his social networks.

Aryanna Belén Hernández during her presentation in a play (Photo: American Academy-Dramatic Arts)

Thanks to her personal accounts, we know that Aryanna Belén inherited her father’s talent. And it is that his melodious and particular voice has been highlighted by a large number of people who follows her on Instagram and TikTok.

It is characterized by being a very smiling and loving young woman with her family, as evidenced in the photos and videos he uploads, where he shares moments of joy. One of them was when it occurred to him to dress up as his father on Halloween and imitated him during his presentations. Something that undoubtedly made his father and his loved ones laugh out loud.

He also loves sharing recordings and photos with his famous father, with whom he has a great relationship.

With Eduardo Hernández, the young woman has shared videos interpreting some songs from The Northern Tigers like “My good luck” or some covers.

The young woman was in the musical short “Quinceañero”, which narrates the dream of a Catholic boy to have a party for his 15 years.

On her Instagram account, Aryanna Belén has more than 10,000 followers, while on TikTok she has more than 100,000 people who are aware of what she posts. And it is not for less, because since they heard her, her voice and style fell in love with thousands.

The young woman is very active on her social networks, where she publishes everything she does every day (Photo: Aryanna Belén Hernández / Instagram)

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS OF ARYANNA BELÉN HERNÁNDEZ

Eduardo Hernández’s daughter posing natural to the camera (Photo: Aryanna Belén Hernández / Instagram)

Several of her followers highlight her talent (Photo: Aryanna Belén Hernández / Instagram)

The young woman during a walk, where she did not miss the opportunity to immortalize the moment (Photo: Aryanna Belén Hernández / Instagram)

The young woman wearing a red swimsuit and posing in front of a giant butterfly (Photo: Aryanna Belén Hernández / Instagram)

Eduardo Hernández’s daughter likes to take advantage of each visit to immortalize the moment (Photo: Aryanna Belén Hernández / Instagram)

An image with the dress she wore in Quinceañero (Photo: Aryanna Belén Hernández / Instagram)

VIDEOS OF ARYANNA BELÉN HERNÁNDEZ SINGING

HOW MUCH IS THE FORTUNE OF “THE TIGERS OF THE NORTH”?

It is very difficult to know exactly what fortune the regional Mexican music group has accumulated throughout its professional life, but at least an amount can be estimated.

According to the numbers managed by Celebrity Net Worth, a page that gathers information on the assets and financial activities of celebrities from around the world, the joint heritage of The Northern Tigers it would be about US$ 50 million, from his tours, record sales, among other income.

HOW MUCH DO THE TIGERS OF THE NORTH CHARGE PER CONCERT?

If you’re an avid fan of “Bosses of Bosses,” you’ve probably wondered how much the band charges for a performance. The interpreters of “La mesa del comer” have a fee that ranges between 160 thousand Y 211 thousand dollars for a private concert, where they promise to make all the guests dance and sing.

How do you distribute the payment?

This amount is divided among the musicians, production and the rest of the staff that makes the show possible; as well as an amount goes to the Los Tigres del Norte Foundation, which is responsible for helping and contributing to the conservation, defense of Mexican heritage and tradition in the United States, from its office located on the campus of the University of California in Los Angeles.