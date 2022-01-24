Bad Bunny Announces Tour Stopping in the Big Apple – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK — Bad Bunny announced a 29-date tour Monday, which includes performances in the US and Latin America.

The Puerto Rican artist will kick off his 2022 arena tour in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium, according to a press release.

The world-renowned reggaeton star will make stops in Miami, Chicago, and even New York City on August 27 before heading to Latin America on October 21.

In a reel Posted on his Instagram page, Bad Bunny not only revealed plans for the 2022 tour, but also shared details about his new album.

The video begins with Bad Bunny and his girlfriend having a romantic dinner on the beach and enjoying a conversation.

“I hope you don’t leave me alone,” the girlfriend tells Bad Bunny.

“I have to work and do things, but obviously I will not leave you alone. I would never leave you alone,” Bad Bunny replies.

Then Bad Bunny gets up and leaves, but that’s when the Spanish actor Mario Casas comes in to have dinner with the musician’s girlfriend, while Bad Bunny turns to the camera and says: “People, we have to worry less and enjoy more because the Life goes fast. Too fast, just like the last world tour sold out. So I was thinking what if I already announced my next tour? So while I’m working on my new album coming out this year, you guys can buy the tickets for the next tour.