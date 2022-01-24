Bad Bunny “uses” Mario Casas to announce his world tour

The creative team behind the figure of Bad Bunny once again scores in his favor by creating a romantic audiovisual story to announce the artist’s world tour.

It all begins with an intimate scene, where the “Bad Rabbit” appears having dinner with his girlfriend, the model Gabriela Berlingeri, who, in addition to appreciating the beauty of the environment, asks him not to leave her alone.

He explains to her, “I have to work and do things, but I would never leave you alone.”

Bady Bunny stands up and takes his seat the Spanish actor Mario Casas, who in addition to gaining fame for his undeniable talent, is one of the sexiest men in Spain.

The protagonist of “Contratiempo” goes out accompanying the bride while the groom goes out to travel the world. Of course, he didn’t leave her alone.

Bad Bunny begins his journey: “People, we have to start worrying less and enjoying more, because life goes too fast, just like the tickets for ‘Last World Tour’ were sold, SW, I was thinking, how about your announcement my next tour”.

In this way, he invites his millions of followers to buy tickets for the world tour that will begin on August 5 at Camping World Stadium in the city of Orlando, Florida, while he works on his next album.

The “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” will be presented in the most important stadiums in the United States and Latin America with the support of live nation Y MNC in United States. Followed by Orlando, it will continue its tour through cities such as Miami, New York, Los Angeles and more, before heading to Latin America in October. Tickets for this stadium tour will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, January 26 at 12pm local time. Subsequently, they will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 12pm local time for worldshottesttour.com.

Joining this tour, Grammy-nominated artist and music producer Alesso and 10-time Grammy-winning artist Diplo will be joining Bad Bunny as special guests at some of the US shows.

This announcement is the clear representation of the evolutionary growth that Bad Bunny has had as a global superstar. Just after announcing his tour “The Last World Tour 2022″ in mid-2021 – which will kick off in early February of this year and tour 35 arenas across North America – the artist broke the Ticketmaster record for the most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018, quickly selling out all 35 performances and selling over 500,000 tickets.

In addition, in the middle of last December, the artist performed his first stadium concerts, breaking audience records with two performances at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico.