Barça passed through Vitoria like a ghost

BARCELONA — Barcelona passed like a ghost through Vitoria. Frozen by the cold, he responded to Real Sociedad’s stumble (at this point referring to Real Madrid seems like a joke in bad taste) with an undignified match in Mendizorroza, where an Alavés who accumulated nine games without knowing the victory (and who had barely added three of the last 12 points played at home) he took the colors out of him in a bad way… until Frenkie de Jong saved the furniture when the tie to nothing seemed immovable.

Getty Images

It was a victory to forget, a game to erase from memory… Or to remember for all the bad and worse that a team forced to be the opposite of what it was on the pitch can play. No order, no plan, no speed, no combination… With nothing to rescue beyond Jordi Alba’s phenomenal pass (which did not erase his unfortunate game) to Ferran Torres (disappeared for 85 minutes) and his excellent assist to Frenkie from Jong so that he could score at will, thus avoiding a capital, personal and collective ridicule.

Alavés was frustrated, who did not deserve such a punishment after standing up to a giant with feet of clay with unthinkable comfort and who received the victory like rain in May, with an evident sense of relief after offering a horrible performance.

It was also a curious night from the point of view of the coach, contemplating how, expecting a revolution at half-time, he entered the second half with the same eleven that started the game… And that he did not make a move until well into the second half. . Could it be interpreted as a punishment? The way to challenge them to be the ones to take the chestnuts out of the fire?

26 years ago, in February 1996, Barça tied a Cup match in Soria (2-2) against Numancia, who at that time were playing in the third category of Spanish football. They came into the break 1-0 down and Johan Cruyff strangely made no changes at the break. And the clash ended, to the general surprise, with the same eleven players who had started it.

“If some wanted to make a fool of themselves, it would be better to give them the opportunity to be there for the whole game” shot at the end, in the press room, the Dutch coach, who the next day forced the players, with hardly any sleep, to train in the old field annexed to the disappeared Miniestadi and review the game on video.

That decision by Cruyff caused a clear confrontation between the Dutchman and not a few of his footballers, who did not bite their tongues and answered him openly, denying having made a fool of themselves and even, in some cases (Abelardo, Amor or Ferrer) they answered him. .. But Cruyff, of course, was Cruyff and his ascendancy among Barcelona fans was such that there was always the feeling that his Barça had been little less than dragged through the snow at the Los Pajaritos stadium.

This time there was no snow in Mendizorroza or a coach with the same resume, much less the spirit of turning on his own players by pointing them out as the Dutchman did, more than once, in the past. It was surprising that at the break Xavi did not make any changes despite the torpor of the first half, it was surprising that he did not make a move until the 70th minute with Nico coming on for Abde and that, already in the final stretch, he did so giving way to Jutglá for the inexpressive Luuk de Jong… But the sensation of ridicule that the Barça team made was of an astonishing magnitude.

It is not known if Xavi’s speech behind closed doors may be less friendly than before the media. It is known that this team, this Barça, needs an absolute and urgent agitation because after next week’s break, a month of February of maximum demand is coming… And in which any mistake can be paid dearly. Very expensive.