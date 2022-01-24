Becky G brings out her sensual side and shows herself topless

Becky G at the People’s Choice Awards 2021

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In the last days Becky G has surprised with sexy images posted on his account Instagram; on this occasion the singer brought out the most sensual side of her by posing in topless, wearing only rings, bracelets and a metallic necklace. Black and white photographs have so far more than a million likes.

In several videos, the beautiful singer shared the strenuous exercise routines that she performs in the gym, which result in a toned figure. In other images she posed wearing shorts cacheteros green and wrote the message “Green, like your eyes… 💚”.

On Monday, January 24, the video clip of “Dance like this”the latest single from Becky Gin which he collaborates with Chiquis Rivera, Thalia Y Play N Skillz. In the previews she can be seen dressed in white, riding a bicycle and dancing to the rhythm of the expected track.

