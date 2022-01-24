Becky G publishes sensual photographs and social networks light up

The American singer but with Mexican roots, Becky G, He published some sensual photos on his social networks where he shows himself without clothes, but covering the upper part of his body with his hands. Accompanied only by small earrings and a necklace of thorns, the publication has had more than a million likes from his followers.

Although the interpreter of ‘Mayores’ has not told if the photographs belong to a project, the artist received different types of compliments that further highlighted her Latin beauty. In another post, she also showed how she trains at the gym to get in shape and show off her splendid figure that she shows off in her skimpy outfits. This is how he recently exposed it with short green shorts where he showed off his toned legs and his abs of steel.

It must be remembered that this 2022 comes with everything for the singer, since next Monday the 24th the video ‘Baila asi’ will be released with Chiquis Rivera, Thalía and Play N Skillz. Likewise, it was recently known that he will also collaborate with Christina Aguilera, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole in the song ‘Pa’ mis las Chicas”.

However, not everything is his physical appearance or his music. In some statements he made on his social networks, he assured that he felt a lot of pressure due to the commitments he had. “Take your time, time doesn’t come back. If you know me from the beginning of my career, you know that I have been doing this since I was 9 years old and although I am still very young, I tell you that in recent years I got tired of feeling tired, of worrying about what people say, so what the industry says about the pressure to give more and more—and you don’t have to be a superstar to know what it’s like to feel pressure, to give more and more and work more and more and have nothing to give. It’s hard,” he said.

“I wanted to share with you that although last year saw me very busy, working on several different projects – especially projects outside of music – I wanted to say that music has always been and will continue to be my priority,” she said and assured excitedly that I was excited for the music to come.

“Although last year I already had songs ready, recorded, these last few days in the studio —I don’t know if it was because I went on vacation, I took time to rest— [pero] [con] these songs I am obsessed, excited and I feel very blessed, “he said.