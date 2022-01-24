Belinda, for this reason, ruled out the “most expensive contract”

Belinda rejected juicy musical project With Christian Nodal? | Instagram

Belinda, with a great career in television and music since her debut at the age of ten, would be invited to collaborate on a new project that she rejected: “The most expensive in the history of her career,” they say.

The singerBelinda, has forged a great career for 21 years and has also ventured into other facets, which is why today the “Princess of pop” I would receive many proposals to participate in various projects.

However, everything seems to indicate that the “naturalized mexican” She also has the luxury of rejecting some invitations, although these promise great profits, recently one of them would be completely discarded by Belinda Peregrín, these would be the reasons that led her to say No!

The “fashion icon“, who acted on some occasions as “Coach of The Voice“, would make a group of artists ugly, according to what was revealed by the journalist Marta Figueroa, the native of Madrid, Spain would reject Ari Borovoy’s proposal, who planned to present it as part of the tour “2000’s Pop Tour” .

According to the host of “With Permission”, the former member of OV7 planned to launch the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee” as a spearhead because they said “if Belinda goes to the concerts, we’re going to be full”.

“The cast is not up to his standards”

According to the journalist Martha Figueroa, Ari Borovoy planned to present the remembered actress of “Friends forever“(2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo”(2001) or “Accomplices al rescue”(2002), part of the 2000’s Pop Tour “as a spearhead megastar because they said that Belinda going to the concerts will fill”.

“We did not find out that they offered him the most expensive contract of BoBO productions; that is, of Ari Borovoy’s company, and that he did not accept. And that they told him: What if it is a fortune and you are going to be the star and everyone goes to be around you and I don’t know what; oh well no, that the cast is not up to her level, that she does not rub elbows with anyone and that she better stay with her Nodal “.

What he did not have to be wasting time in those concerts, commented Figueroa in the show program where he shares credits with Christian Nodal.

Apparently, the artists who would share the stage with “Beli“They are Paty Cantú, Motel, Playa Limbo, Kudai, Bacilos, PeeWee, Fanny Lu, Nicki Clan, and Yahir, who, according to the journalist, did not consider them “up to her level”.

The “model” who has starred in various advertising campaigns and has been the image of several publications, recently the India edition of “L’Officiel”, in which she appears together with her “future husband”, did not show any interest in this production. ¿ Has fame gone up?

The “businesswoman“He starred in touching scenes a few weeks ago that showed his caring heart by giving away toys and treatments for children with cancer, it is not the first time that Belinda Peregrín is willing to give back a little of how much fame has granted.