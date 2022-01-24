Benedict XVI admits to having been in a meeting about an abusive priest

Investigation of child abuse puts Benedict XVI in trouble 1:35

(CNN) — Pope Benedict XVI admitted Monday that he was at a meeting in 1980 in which an abusive priest was discussed, attributing his earlier denial that he was there to “an error in the editing of his statement.”

An independent investigation into abuses by Catholic clergy in the Munich archdiocese, where Benedict was archbishop from 1977 to 1982, last week showed minutes of the meeting saying he was present and dismissed his denial as ” little credible”.

The admission came in a statement to the Catholic News Agency through his private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, who said the mistake “had not been made with malicious intent” but was “the result of an error in the editorial processing of his statement” to the independent investigation commissioned by the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising.

He is “very sorry” for this and asked to be excused, Gänswein said.

Benedict XVI, whose real name before becoming pope is Joseph Ratzinger, plans to issue a detailed statement at a later date, Gänswein said, adding that Benedict asked for understanding that the full review of the 1,900-page report still needs time.

Reading the report so far, the statement says, fills him “with shame and pain for the suffering” inflicted on the victims.

Benedict, now 94, became the first pope in centuries to step down when he resigned in 2013.

His tenure has been overshadowed by a worldwide scandal of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, and investigators’ findings, which now implicate him directly in a failure to prevent and punish abuse, threaten to ruin the former pontiff’s reputation.