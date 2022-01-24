Big Papi “relaxed and without pressure” within hours of the announcement

With hours to go before the Cooperstown Hall of Fame voting results are announced, Red Sox legend David Ortiz clears his mind at a beach resort in the Dominican Republic.

“I am relaxed, without pressure, waiting for the votes to be counted and the results to be announced,” Ortiz told ESPN Digital over the phone. “Let it be what God wants. I put the numbers, I’ve already done my part, but I don’t control what will happen in that process.”

Ortiz said he plans to wait for the news with his family and friends, including his former partner and compadre Pedro Martínez, one of the three Dominicans with a plaque in the Hall of Fame. The other two are pitcher Juan Marichal and outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

“The only pain I have had in all my great moments in recent times is the absence of my mother Angela, who passed away in 2002, without seeing me achieve complete success. It is the only thing that tarnishes every achievement I achieve. The gap left I haven’t been able to fill it because of my mom,” Ortiz said.

“I feel grateful to God for everything he has given me, especially for my family and my friends. The glory belongs to God and if he wants me to enter the Hall of Fame, I will enter. If I do not enter, then it is because God He doesn’t want it and I’ll take it,” Ortiz said.

On Tuesday at 6:15 pm ET (7:15 pm Dominican Republic), it will be revealed how the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) jury voted for the 2022 ceremony. multinational auditing firm “Ernst & Young” is responsible for counting and collating the results, which are not delivered to the Hall of Fame authorities until hours before the announcement.

According to Ryan Thibodeaux’s annual compilation of votes that are publicly announced, Ortiz had been marked on 153 of 182 released ballots, for a solid 84.1% support. The published votes represent more than 46% of the estimated total, which is around 400 votes.

Player votes received Percentage David Ortiz 143 83.6% Barry Bonds 132 77.2% roger clemens 130 76.0% Scott Rolen 118 69.0% curt schilling 102 59.6% Todd Helton 97 56.7% Andrew Jones 83 48.5% Billy Wagner 82 48.0% Gary Sheffield 79 46.2% Alex Rodriguez 70 40.9% >>75% of the votes are needed to be elected

The legendary American ballplayers Barry Bonds (76.9%) and Roger Clemens (75.8%), who appear on the writers’ ballot for the tenth and last time, albeit narrowly, exceed the mandatory 75% to enter the niche of the immortals. All other candidates are below 70%.

Experience from previous processes has taught that the majority of writers who do not reveal their intention to vote in advance tend to be more demanding with candidates who in one way or another have been linked to the use of performance-enhancing substances, even if they never they were sanctioned for violating the Major League Baseball anti-doping program.

Outfielder Sammy Sosa, who is also on the ballot for the 10th and final time, is posting 24.7%, which basically guarantees that he will no longer be evaluated by journalists in the future.

Dominicans Alex Rodríguez (40%) and Manny Ramírez (24.7%); Venezuelans Omar Vizquel (11.5%) and Bobby Abreu (11%) and Curaçao outfielder Andruw Jones (49.5%) have already guaranteed to exceed the 5% necessary to remain on the BBWAA ballot.

The BBWAA has enjoyed the exclusive privilege of considering recently retired players for the Hall of Fame since 1936, when the first vote was taken. The size of the jury varies slightly from year to year, but the number has settled to around 400 in recent times.

In 2021, when the BBWAA elected no inductees to the Hall of Fame for the ninth time in history, 401 writers voted, including 14 who returned blank ballots, an all-time record.

There was only one precedent in which the journalists’ union did not choose any candidate in consecutive years: in 1945 and 1946, after World War II. The BBWAA did not have a ticket in 1940, 1941, 1943, 1944, 1957, 1959, 1961, 1963, and 1965.