Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: the “big drop” continues and there is extreme fear

This Monday, January 24, Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies continue to fall in price.

The most valuable cryptocurrency today trades at $33,000 and in the last seven days, investors lost 20%. Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency in the entire ecosystem, it fell 30% and today it is around US$ 2,200.

Other cryptos such as Binance Coin, Cardano, XRP, Solana and Luna suffered drops ranging between 25% and 40%.

On the other hand, there were cryptocurrencies like Staked Olympus, Instadapp, Gomb and CyberFM that fell 100%according to data from Coinmarketcap, and its price plummeted.

The price of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies falls at the same time as the shares of technology companies: why and what is the relationship

Nasdaq and Bitcoin.

The funny thing is that the crypto market crash happens at the same time that the shares of technology companies plunge in the Nasdaq stock index on the Wall Street stock market.

For example, Netflix series and movie streaming firm suffered a 21% drop; and other companies like Amazon, PayPal and Tesla fell about 5%.

According to experts, both markets were highly affected by the decision of the United States Federal Reserve to increase the rate on Treasury bonds.

The updating of the bond rate is a financial maneuver that has a direct impact on the highly speculative and volatile markets and, consequently, investors – with portfolios that exceed billions of dollars – prefer to allocate their capital to more “safe” investments. “and long term.

Why did the United States Government decide to raise the bond rate? The country entered an inflationary spiral due to the pandemic around 6.8%a record figure since 1982, according to statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Due to inflation and because the Wall Street stock market is not generating the same returns as before, the Federal Reserve increased the rate on United States bonds with the aim of curbing a possible recession in the economy. .

Furthermore, the 6.8% inflation had a direct impact on the US dollar and weakened it as a currency.

For these reasons, the United States needs higher-rate financing and more Treasury bonds to keep its economy stable and its currency stronger.

In this context, the last time that stocks suffered a drop of these characteristics was in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the world.

But today technology companies are not the only ones affected: Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies do not stop falling and already reflect the general movements of the market.

In this frame, cryptocurrency investors feel “extreme fear”according to the fear and greed index, with most predicting the start of a bearish cycle that could last for months.