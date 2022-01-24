Bitcoin has lost more than $30,000 in two months, more than 75% of what it gained last year

Fall in values ​​in cryptocurrencies. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Bitcoin November started at an all-time high close to USD$70,000 and ended January with a halving (at half price), weighed down by a greater aversion to risk due to the upcoming rises in interest rates in USA and above all by the announcements of new restrictions. Mining in Russia, one of the axes of this activity, it is essential for the price of the digital currency to continue to rise.

Its painful price movement, well below the behavior of the stock market in the last two months, is demystifying some of the myths spread by its supporters: Bitcoin is not a reliable asset in the face of high inflation , much less meet expectations when it was called “new digital gold”.

The reasons for the drastic fall of Bitcoin

Behind the crash there are several reasons. Every new sign of an uptick in the path of the US Federal Reserve to raise rates faces a slowdown. And last week, Russia’s central bank proposed ban trading and mining of Bitcoins, as well as prohibit exchanges and prevent financial institutions from trading with cryptocurrencies.

He sees them as a threat to his monetary sovereignty and the financial stability of the country and its people due to their potential to create bubbles, and he is concerned about their adverse effects on the environment: mining consumes a lot of energy. However, owning the cryptocurrency will not have a veto.

Regulatory pressure on Bitcoin grows. In May, China banned cryptocurrency exchanges, so it is illegal to mine and even advertise these coins.

Kazakhstan, due to its proximity, subsequently filled much of the void left by the restrictions imposed by China, but the volatile internal political situation has made it less attractive, and Nayub Bukele, president of El Salvador (first country in the world to integrate cryptocurrency as legal tender) dreamed of the idea of ​​taking his place and turn your country into a great laboratory in the world in terms of cryptocurrencies.

Nayub Bukele, President of El Salvador. (photo: CriptoNoticias)

Bitcoin investors want immediate solutions

With prices ranging between USD$33,000 and USD$69,000, it was so emotional that images of bears, animals that represent a downward trend in the market, appeared in forums and groups of WhatsApp from retail investors debating selling everything amid the current turmoil or keeping their wallets waiting for better times.

Optimists look to history for precedents to cling to. Between April and July of last year, Bitcoin also lost half its value in just three months and eventually recovered. But no one knows where the bottom will be this time, and the pattern is unlikely to repeat itself.

Institutional investors, who gradually joined the Bitcoin craze, were also fined: US software company MicroStrategy, one of the biggest bets on Bitcoin, it lost 38 stock exchanges last October.

The electric car manufacturer Tesla, that you have spent some of your excess cash buying Bitcoin, and is even flirting with the idea of ​​accepting it as payment to buy his car, he is not out of the woods in this trend either, although in his case the exposure is not that great for his size: the company of Elon Musk has invested 1,250 million euros.

The values ​​of cryptocurrencies do not stop falling, but there are 3 alternatives that still generate profits. (photo: Infotechnology.com)

Etherum also had a value crash in 2021

The ecosystem cryptographic goes beyond Bitcoin. The prices of nearly 20,000 digital currencies change daily in the $1.5 trillion market (Bitcoin accounts for about 42%).

Although some of them managed to escape the storm, clashes were still widespread. ethereum, the second largest coin, also lost more than 50% of its value. Notably only 5 of the top 200 stocks have not been in the red in the last seven days.

Ethereum cryptocurrency. (photo: Given Ruvic)

KEEP READING:

A city of the future: anywhere will be 15 minutes away by bike

The metaverse is money and crypto rules: why you will be in the blockchain when you jump into the virtual world

This flying robot could collect fruits and work in the fields