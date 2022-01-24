Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure, Focusing on the Fed This Week By Investing.com

Investing.com – El had a rough weekend, falling close to $34,000 on Saturday, and Sunday’s small gains look more like a consolidation than a true rebound, so further losses this week cannot be ruled out.

He remains hesitant to hold above the key $35,000 level, and the next credible support on the daily chart is $30,000.

It must be remembered that the weakness of Bitcoin last week, which was accentuated from Thursday after reaching a maximum of 43,500 dollars, was mainly due to a wave of risk aversion in world markets, since the stock markets were clearly in the red. In the past week.

The Fed meeting will be a key event for Bitcoin this week

This wave of risk aversion is related to a rise in bond yields, which in turn is due to expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy in the face of dangerously accelerating inflation. In this sense, it is worth noting that the FOMC will meet this week, which will undoubtedly be the most important event for Bitcoin and the global markets this week.

A Fed reinforcing its hawkish stance and confirming the possibility of a rate hike from March (or worse yet, proceeding with a surprise rate hike) could weigh on Bitcoin, while a moderate surprise could support cryptocurrency.

Risk aversion has also been heightened by the prospect of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, after the US State Department withdrew relatives of staff from its embassy in Kiev.

The New York Times also reported that President Joe Biden was considering sending thousands of US troops to NATO allies in Europe, as well as warships and warplanes.

Lastly, from a chart point of view, remember that the next support below the $34-35,000 zone is at the main psychological threshold of $30,000. To the upside, only a return above $40,000 would begin to ease bearish pressure on the daily chart.