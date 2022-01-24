Bitcoin sinks below $33,000 to fill futures gap amid record BTC ‘hodling’

Bitcoin (BTC) hit new multi-month lows on Jan. 24 as it kicked off the new week with classic price action.

1-hour candlestick chart for the BTC/USD pair (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“Range Play” for BTC After Filling CME Gap

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair fell as low as $32,967 on Bitstamp ahead of the Wall Street open on Jan. 24.

That level represented the start of a CME futures gap remaining since July 2021, Bitcoin “filling” it almost to the dollar before reversing back up to add over $1,000 in minutes.

With volatility clearly in the air, expectations were running high for the start of trading on United States equities markets.

Weekends are scams. (Low volume markets) — Adam Back (@adam3us) January 23, 2022

“Bitcoin will now struggle against $34,100 – $34,400. If that picks up, possible potential test at $38,000,” summarized Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe to his Twitter followers, signaling the closing of the CME gap.

“Range play at this point.”

At the time of writing, the BTC/USD pair was trading just below $34,000 with around an hour and a half until the US open.

Approaching, investor behavior seemed to offset concerns about short-term sellers. As investor and entrepreneur Alistair Milne noted, the proportion of Bitcoin supply that has remained stagnant for a year or more has reached levels not seen during previous capitulation events.

The % of #bitcoin unmoved for 12 months or more just hit 60%

… which is higher than after the March 2020 COVID crash

… higher than at the end of the 2015/16 bear market

… higher than at the end of the 2018/19 bear market /end transmission — Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) January 24, 2022

Bitcoin % Unmoved for 12 Months or More Just Hit 60%

… which is higher than after the COVID drop of March 2020

…higher than at the end of the 2015/16 bear market

…higher than at the end of the 2018/19 bear market

Even surpassing the bottom of the 2018 bear market, when Bitcoin hit $3,100 after falling by more than 80%, the current resolve among long-term investors was therefore palpable.

HODL Waves data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirmed the presence of active hodlers.

Bitcoin HODL Waves chart (screenshot). Source: Unchained Capital

Ether attracts $1,800 supply target

The situation looked bleaker for major altcoins on the day as Ether (ETH) tumbled nearly 11% to near $2,000.

The largest altcoin by market cap was not alone in its precipitous decline, as the top 10 was topped by Solana (SOL), down almost 18% at the time of writing.

For popular trader and analyst Pentoshi, supply levels to watch are now below $2,000 support, more than 60% below recent all-time highs.

“ETH to me is a great buy at $1,800 and I still think we eventually get there,” He said on January 23, adding a SOL/USD target of $40 as a “fair target.”