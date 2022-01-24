Bitcoin sinks below $33,000 to fill futures gap amid record BTC ‘hodling’

Admin 49 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 25 Views

Bitcoin (BTC) hit new multi-month lows on Jan. 24 as it kicked off the new week with classic price action.

1-hour candlestick chart for the BTC/USD pair (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“Range Play” for BTC After Filling CME Gap

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair fell as low as $32,967 on Bitstamp ahead of the Wall Street open on Jan. 24.

That level represented the start of a CME futures gap remaining since July 2021, Bitcoin “filling” it almost to the dollar before reversing back up to add over $1,000 in minutes.

With volatility clearly in the air, expectations were running high for the start of trading on United States equities markets.

“Bitcoin will now struggle against $34,100 – $34,400. If that picks up, possible potential test at $38,000,” summarized Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe to his Twitter followers, signaling the closing of the CME gap.

“Range play at this point.”

At the time of writing, the BTC/USD pair was trading just below $34,000 with around an hour and a half until the US open.

Approaching, investor behavior seemed to offset concerns about short-term sellers. As investor and entrepreneur Alistair Milne noted, the proportion of Bitcoin supply that has remained stagnant for a year or more has reached levels not seen during previous capitulation events.

Even surpassing the bottom of the 2018 bear market, when Bitcoin hit $3,100 after falling by more than 80%, the current resolve among long-term investors was therefore palpable.

HODL Waves data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirmed the presence of active hodlers.

Bitcoin HODL Waves chart (screenshot). Source: Unchained Capital

Ether attracts $1,800 supply target

The situation looked bleaker for major altcoins on the day as Ether (ETH) tumbled nearly 11% to near $2,000.

The largest altcoin by market cap was not alone in its precipitous decline, as the top 10 was topped by Solana (SOL), down almost 18% at the time of writing.

For popular trader and analyst Pentoshi, supply levels to watch are now below $2,000 support, more than 60% below recent all-time highs.

“ETH to me is a great buy at $1,800 and I still think we eventually get there,” He said on January 23, adding a SOL/USD target of $40 as a “fair target.”

1 hour candlestick chart for the ETH/USD pair (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

TikTok copies one of its most recent functions to Instagram

TikTok follows in the footsteps of Instagram and is also testing paid subscriptions within its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved