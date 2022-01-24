Bitcoin still in free fall, but other cryptos recover: what are the best bets for investors

Bitcoin continues to fall

The price of Bitcoin is still in free fall and today it was trading around $33,400.

Thus, the value of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency has fallen sharply in recent weeks, with around $1.5 billion removed from the price of the combined cryptocurrency market since November, according to Forbes.

The price of bitcoin has fallen below $34,000 per bitcoin this week, and ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies have also suffered sharp declines.

At the same time, the price of ethereum has plummeted to about $2,231, down from almost $5,000 at the end of last year, and JPMorgan has issued a serious warning about the price of this cryptocurrency.

As bitcoin, ethereum and some other top ten cryptocurrencies continue to battle it out, rivals to ethereum BNB and solana, Ripple’s XRP, Terra’s luna stablecoin network, and meme-based dogecoin and shiba inu “are all up, each growing between 2% and 7% in the last 24 hours,” according to Forbes.

Ethereum also falls

In this regard, the price of bitcoin has collapsed 50% from its all-time high of nearly $70,000 per bitcoin set in 2021.

Meanwhile, Luna is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies in the last year, adding a staggering 7,500% to its price since January 2021.

At the same time, Dogecoin, a rival to bitcoin backed by Tesla’s Elon Musk has grown nearly 4% and climbed back into the top ten of cryptocurrencies., as measured by price data site CoinMarketCap.

For its part, Shiba inu, a rival to memecoin based on a dog, has also jumped from this week’s cryptocurrency crash, adding more than 7%. Further down, the Cosmos atom has added about 8%.

Dogecoin rises

Despite the sharp drop in the price of cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, many analysts in the cryptocurrency market believe that the price of bitcoin may have bottomed out.

“We expect BTC to find a bid around the 35,000 mark, about 50% from the maximum. In the short term,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange. “We may bounce back to challenge the $45,000-$50,000 zone, but the overall outlook remains bearish as liquidity remains tight,” he added.

This week’s cryptocurrency price crash came as global stock markets fell sharply, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling into a correction zone as investors grapple with the prospect of a tougher Federal Reserve.

“As more investors, institutional or retail, adopt cryptocurrencies, the more the cryptocurrency market correlates with the traditional market,” he stated. Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky, CEO of cryptocurrency platform Allnodes.

The executive said that the “correlation of the cryptocurrency market with the stock market should give investors confidence that blockchain technology will only develop further, and its mass adoption is underway.”

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are preparing along with the stock markets for the Federal Reserve’s January meeting, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, He will give a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, after the Federal Open Market Committee, in charge of formulating the policies, publishes its statement.

Investors are watching for clues about how much the Fed will raise interest rates this year and when it will start, with economists expecting a quarter-point hike in March.

KEEP READING:

The collapse of the bonds: the market assumes that there will be no agreement with the IMF before the March expiration

The rise in the yield of US Treasury bonds does not bode well for the local market

Maximum tension in the negotiation: the IMF demands a harsh adjustment, the Government refuses and analyzes what to do with the next payment