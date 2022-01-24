Bitcoin: the 3 reasons that explain the fall in the price of the crypto

Cryptocurrencies do not stop falling in price and investors feel “extreme fear”, according to the Fear and Greed index that analyzes the general sentiment, due to the high volatility and instability of the market.

For example, Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency in the entire ecosystem and also the most traded, around US$35,900 and since its last all-time high of $69,000, fell 47%.

Nevertheless, the trading volume of the digital currency rose 55% , which means that investors took advantage of the fall to accumulate more assets, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

The fall of Bitcoin was accentuated for several reasons: on the one hand, the recent decision of the United States Treasury to raise the bond rate negatively impacted the crypto market.

On the other hand, more and more investors withdraw their money from exchanges and deposit them “off the network”, which makes Bitcoin an “inaccessible” asset.

As if this were not enough, the fall below US$ 40,000 produced a settlement massive futures contracts and in less than 12 hours, US$ 670 million were liquidated.

In addition, analysts are closely monitoring the behavior of bitcoin miners, which are dedicated to creating and validating blocks on the blockchain and receive a reward in cryptocurrency in exchange, since they can “save” or “destroy” the price of the digital currency.

Below, in detail, all the factors behind the fall of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin: the 3 reasons that explain the fall of the cryptocurrency

1. The rate on US Treasury bonds rose

In parallel to the crypto market crash, shares of technology companies are plummeting on Wall Street’s Nasdaq stock index.

For example, Netflix series and movie streaming firm suffered a 21% drop; and other companies like Amazon, PayPal and Tesla fell about 5%.

According to experts, both markets were highly affected by the decision of the United States Federal Reserve to increase the rate on Treasury bonds.

The updating of the bond rate is a financial maneuver that has a direct impact on the highly speculative and volatile markets and, consequently, investors – with portfolios that exceed billions of dollars – prefer to allocate their capital to more “safe” investments. “and long term.

Why did the United States Government decide to raise the bond rate? The country entered an inflationary spiral due to the pandemic around 6.8%, a record figure since 1982, according to statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Due to inflation and because the Wall Street stock market is not generating the same returns as before, the Federal Reserve increased the rate on United States bonds with the aim of curbing a possible recession in the economy..

Furthermore, the 6.8% inflation had a direct impact on the US dollar and weakened it as a currency.

For these reasons, the United States needs higher-rate financing and more Treasury bonds to keep its economy stable and its currency stronger.

2. Futures contracts: $680 million settled

Days ago, Bitcoin fell to $38,000 and exchanges automatically began liquidating futures contracts. Total, it is estimated that $700 million worth of cryptocurrency was liquidated in just 12 hours.

This capital was distributed among 270,000 operators and the largest order was executed by the Bitmex exchange and was over US$9 million .

This market maneuver accentuated the decline and worsened the overall market outlook.

3. Bitcoin is increasingly inaccessible

According to a report by Glassnode, 76% of the Bitcoin supply is “illiquid” and approximately 100,000 bitcoins become “illiquid” every month.

Why does this happen? More and more investors are storing Bitcoin in cold wallets and not in exchanges, therefore, the liquidity in digital exchanges is getting lower and lower.

If the trend continues, Bitcoin could become an “illiquid” asset, that is, inaccessible.

Bitcoin, an illiquid asset?

Cold wallets and cold safes (known in English as “cold wallets” and “cold storage”) serve to have full custody of digital assets; and to use one of them, it is necessary to configure a series of keys and passwords to enter the digital funds.

In most cases, investors use cold wallets for long-term crypto storage and not for trading.

Its main characteristic is that they work without an internet connection, therefore, they cannot be hacked easily. The only way to compromise a cold wallet is by extorting its owner to give up its security keys.

The most popular models of cold wallets are the Ledger Nano S and the Trezor T, two devices that can store and encrypt your funds with special passwords so as not to lose a single penny in the hands of a criminal.

As holders migrate their savings to cold wallets and do not sell a single penny, cryptocurrency trading exchanges run out of liquidity.

If this behavior of investors is accentuated, Bitcoin will only be traded from person to person and its purchase will be “limited” in digital exchanges.

Miners remain faithful to Bitcoin: why they are the only salvation and what can happen if they sell their profits

Bitcoin miners are responsible for generating the blocks that make up the blockchain chain, adding a “password” (called hash) to each of them that serves to identify each block and introduce all new transactions back into the network.

This mechanism is called “proof of work” because it compulsorily requires miners to “work” connected to the blockchain to process each transaction on the network. For this reason, its electrical cost is high.

For every block mined every ten minutes, miners receive a reward of 6.25 bitcoins, about $248,372. .

This profit is used by mining companies to cover costs – such as electricity and rent – and take profits.

However, it was revealed that most miners did not sell a single penny of this bounty in the last two weeks. This means that miners are “liquid” because they prefer to accumulate bitcoins and are speculating on a future rise.