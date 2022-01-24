Blockchain revolution in real estate: how the tokenization of a property and payment in installments work

Those who own virtual currencies little by little begin to divert their savings to the field of bricks

The use of cryptocurrencies and terms like blockchain and tokenization They are beginning to gain ground in the field of local Real Estate. The investors, especially young people between 20 and 35 years old, who opted for this modality From their cell phones or digital devices, they can mobilize savings and pour them first into the purchase of financial assets and then transfer it to the purchase of bricks or parts of a property.

Juan Manuel Tapiola, CEO of developer Spazios, told Infobae that although it is incipient, several people are carrying out operations and buying apartments with cryptocurrencies. “There were cases where they acquired an entire apartment with Bitcoin, although it is more common for partial payment to be made with crypto and the rest with money. fiat (dollars or euros). The classic buyer is the one who invests in cryptocurrencies and decides to transfer part of his high-risk portfolio to a much more tangible and less volatile asset such as Real Estate”.

But as experts explained, the crypto market has been growing a lot because it is a modern alternative to diversify investments. Real Estate is more conservative but little by little both markets are relating.

Sources operating in the crypto segment estimate that Argentina is among the top 10 countries in the world in the use of digital currencies and leads the region in decentralized finance. With a Estimated transaction volume of over $3 billion in cryptocurrencies, the trends indicate that those countries with major monetary problems are the most used as a refuge of value and a means of transaction, thus avoiding large tax costs.

the operation

From the housing segment they specified that Due to technological progress, Real Estate became democratized. It is crystallized in tokenization of real estate assets.

“When we speak of tokenization, we refer to using technology blockchain thus allowing value units to be transacted in a decentralized manner without a regulatory entity, such as the State or a Central Bank. First of all, the possibility of investing in any country, since the crypto world is an international network without physical limitations on sending money or tokens. This represents great advantages for the real estate market”, he explained to Infobae Juan Porrazzo, founder of Stay Real TV and Blockchain & Bricks.

On the other hand, It allows dividing a real estate project into share parts (token) and generating access purchase tickets for any investor. Cryptography, a science that allows data encryption, is the safest and most used by industries today, the blockchain network is based on it.

When talking about tokenization we should not confuse it with the cryptocurrency market. Porrazzo explained the following: “The same technology is used, but replicated in the functioning of the real estate world. To easily understand how the blockchain network works, we can make an analogy with the Internet network. That allows us to communicate data and information and does so through an architecture called client-server. We can exemplify in the following way: when one sends a message through WhatsApp, it first reaches the WhatsApp company server and then the recipient. This system is what we call a centralized system.”

The specialist explained that blockchain is called Web 3.0 because it is an evolution of the Internet network. The difference it presents is that does not use a central server, but rather all the members of the network (nodes) verify the information simultaneously. In this way, it prevents a central entity from being able to control the network and its information. In addition, blockchain, through cryptography, managed to communicate data with unique value. Another good analogy to understand this operation is sending a photo via email.

“When you send a photo by mail, you don’t send the original photo, but a copy is made and reaches the recipient. In the case of Blockchain, the file sent is always the original, without a copy. This was what revolutionized the financial world and spawned decentralized finance. Because it allowed to transact a unit of value (money or digital asset) in a unique and secure way”, Porrazzo expanded.

To exemplify, in a real estate project of 1000 square meters of buildable area, they must join $1,000,000 for the realization, then, 10,000 tokens can be issued to $100 each. And with the purchase of 10 tokens at $1,000 the interested party would be investing in 1 square meter of real estate development.

Virtual currencies and housing begin to unite in the world

Porrazzo added that “so we can market it through an asset sales platform (Exchange). When we buy a token, we are not acquiring the real right (writing) of the square meter, but what is bought is the economic right of the meter. That is to say, If the project at the end returns a return of 30%, that will be the profit based on the number of meters that the interested party bought. We could say that they represent Actions of the real estate business: one buys them at the beginning value, hoping that at the end of the work their starting value will have increased”.

How it is used in Argentina

In the case of Real Estate, the demand to invest in projects abroad grows progressively, since the volatility of the Argentine market modified preferences.

The tokenization of assets allows an Argentine investor to choose the country in which he wants to allocate his money in the real estate field.

“The largest number of Argentines who bet on real estate tokens are concentrated in projects located in Spain. This is justified due to the fact that the National Securities Market Commission of Spain is very advanced in the regulation of tokens and, also due to the stability of its market and the obtaining of income in euros or dollars”, Porrazzo highlighted.

The profile of the buyer of real estate tokens has an age range of 25 to 40 yearss, with knowledge of the cryptocurrency market, therefore, knows how to trade tokens and usually make investments that seek to capitalize on their savings and avoid the risk of cryptocurrency volatility by being an asset backed by the real economy of construction, defined as stablecoins.

Diego Migliorisi, real estate broker and lawyer specialized in high technologies, explained to Infobae which is a tool of the digital world that allows small buyers to enter the real estate market, with very low investments. “I think it has a great growth projection because it is an innovative dynamic modality that makes it possible to take a first step to access the field of bricks.”

Purchase with virtual wallet

At flat of cryptocurrencies, from the sector reported that the most used for the purchase of homes are the so-called “stablecoins”. The literal translation is “stable currencies” and basically they are those that are generally tied to the value of the dollar, although they can also be linked to another currency such as the euro, the yen, among others. It is the simplest way to do this type of operation since you do not have to be looking at the price of the crypto at the time of purchase.

Using cryptocurrencies to buy a house is not difficult, they argue from the sector. Steps must be taken and an agreement established to set the amount at which the savings are taken

Tapiola clarified the following: “When the operation is not done with stablecoin, it is necessary to agree on a value at the time of the operation. Since cryptocurrencies in general are very volatile and their value changes minute by minute, it is very important to agree on the methodology well so that neither party feels cheated.. What we do is agree with the client that at a given moment the trustee will open the page of an Exchange (place of exchange of cryptocurrencies), we will look at the dollar value of the client’s cryptocurrency, take a screenshot and close the page. This is a fair method and nobody knows if the currency will go up or down, so a random moment is chosen and that’s it.

As reported, the operation is easier than doing it with cash because there are no bills to count and it takes seconds, depending on which crypto is used. In addition, it is much safer than cash because there are no bills to transfer, nor is there the factor of false dollars.

Most of the sales were in departments to the end user well, because in this way they can enter cheaper and capture the profit that occurs between buying an apartment under construction and a finished apartment.

Several of the operations where the developers accepted cryptocurrencies were carried out in units that are currently in the well or in a different degree of progress of works

Then in the ticket or deed the transaction is indicated. “It can be through the Tether mode (USDT, cryptocurrency referenced to the dollar that was created with a 1:1 parity). USDT is equivalent to so many dollars that will be transferred from such wallet in the name of the buyer to such wallet in the name of the seller. As the accreditation is almost immediate, the confirmation of the operation can be given in a matter of minutes.Migliorisi commented.

For tax purposes, the notary public will take the USDT at the official dollar value. The payment of the real estate commission and deed are usually paid in dollars or pesos.

For tax purposes, the notary public will take the USDT at the official dollar value. The payment of the real estate commission and deed are usually paid in dollars or pesos

Migliorisi argued that a lot of teaching must be done because this is something new and dynamic that reaches an ultra-conservative market. “It is not a complicated procedure, the buyer must have the cryptocurrencies justified and the seller must have his account open,” he added.

Who receives cryptocurrencies for the payment to use them

Keep in mind that receiving cryptocurrencies is not very different from money. They can be converted to money fiat or just keep them and hope they fetch a good value.

“If you are a developer you can buy other crypto, put it to work at an interest, lay it idle, or convert it to cash. As well as exchange for construction materials if they accept them as a means of payment, “concluded Migliorisi.

