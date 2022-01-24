Boric sends a message to the dictatorships of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela by appointing Antonia Urrejola as foreign minister

Gabriel Boric, the elected president of chili, has given an unequivocal message with the appointment of Antonia Urrejola as the new minister at the head of the Foreign Ministry. According to analysts consulted by DIARIO DE CUBA, it is a question of drawing up a foreign policy based on human rights and democracy, which will collide with the existence in the region of the dictatorships of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

when last december borik was elected with a clear popular mandate in favor of change, giving chili the most significant turnaround once democracy was recovered in that country, in DIARIO DE CUBA we anticipated that the new president also had the opportunity to demonstrate a new approach from the left in matters of foreign policy.

The appointment of lawyer Antonia Urrejola, until a few weeks ago president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and member of this body for several years, is undoubtedly a signal, a message, which, on the other hand, will also generate friction for the government of borik in the national and regional dynamics of the left, according to the reactions that have been generated immediately.

Urrejola has been independent, but he is historically linked to the Socialist Party. She fulfilled the role of José Miguel Insulza’s chief of staff when he headed the Organization of American States (OAS), between 2005 and 2015.

Various organizations and activists in Venezuela recall Urrejola’s effort to place the issue of human rights on the political agenda of the OAS, when Hugo Chávez was still alive and enjoyed a wide international forum.

Later as a commissioner of the IACHR, the Chilean lawyer was rapporteur of Cuba and maintained a critical attitude in the hemispheric organization regarding the lack of freedoms on the Island.

In 2021, as president of the IACHR, in the first directive of this body made up entirely of women, Urrejola raised the tone to question the regime of Daniel Ortega. The political crisis and human rights in Nicaragua, was one of the central flags of the presidency exercised last year by who will now act as minister.

“With the appointment of Antonia Urrejola, former president of the IACHR, as Minister of Foreign Affairs of chili, the president elect Gabriel Boric It has also sent a message to the dictatorships of Ortega-Murillo, Maduro, and Díaz-Canel,” the award-winning Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro told DIARIO DE CUBA.

Exiled after the persecution that weighs on the Chamorro family, the director of Confidential ensures that the message borik it is heard “loud and clear” in Managua, Caracas and Havana.

“A good summary of all the recommendations that the IACHR has given to the State of Venezuela is that it urgently restore respect for human rights in the country,” Urrejola said when asked by the Chilean newspaper Third on its position on Venezuela, last March.

Coinciding with the appointment of his cabinet, made up of 14 women and ten men, in which he tries to symbolize the face “of the new chili“, borik gave an extensive interview to the BBC in which he defined himself in these terms: “I come from the Chilean Americanist libertarian socialist tradition. That is my ideological space of reference. I am a democrat.”

Asked if he identifies with the ruling left in Managua and Caracas, the president-elect asserted that “in the case of Nicaragua I can’t find anything there, and in the case of Venezuela it is an experience that has rather failed and the main demonstration of its failure is the six million Venezuelans in the diaspora”.

Boric omitted to refer to Cuba in his first weeks as president-elect. It is possibly one of the points of greatest internal friction, since a main ally of his government, the Chilean Communist Party, openly backs the Castro regime.

As an example of the difficulties that the positions of borik At the regional concert, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa came out in defense of the Nicolás Maduro regime. “Gabriel: Have you forgotten the criminal blockade against Venezuela?” asked the former Andean president.

“Venezuela is being prevented from selling its oil!” exclaimed the former Ecuadorian president. “How many Chileans would be in the ‘diaspora’ if they were prevented from selling copper to chili? It’s like finding a chained drowning man and saying that he died because he didn’t know how to swim,” Correa responded sourly to what the president-elect said on Twitter.

For his part, the Venezuelan journalist Ewald Scharfenberg recalled that “President Boric appointed Maya, Salvador Allende’s granddaughter, as the new Minister of Defense of chili. She is the daughter of Beatriz Allende. But there is another grandson of Allende, son of Carmen Allende, Pablo Sepúlveda, who was the boyfriend of María Gabriela Chávez (daughter of Hugo Chávez) and still lives in Venezuela.”

This, with regard to the fact that Sepúlveda also came out in defense of the Venezuelan regime after the accusations of borik in the extensive interview with the BBC.

“I will only add that Venezuela has a much healthier and more transparent democracy than the one in chili, whenever you want I can argue with you and we can debate it, if you are interested”, Sepúlveda rebuked borik.

In his first speech as president-elect, in a carefully crafted and written message, Gabriel Boric he didn’t make a single mention of what he will do chili in matters of foreign policy. This makes it clear that the international dimension will not be a priority for the young president. In the extensive interview with the BBC, the international issue was secondary.

“It will not be a priority, to be sure, but Boric will be sued by an unmistakable reality. The chili that will govern emphasizing human rights and democracy will have to coexist, in the region, with dictatorships. Whether he remains silent or has an active policy, Boric will be questioned about what happens also in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” a veteran South American diplomat tells DIARIO DE CUBA about the challenges that will accompany him in foreign policy.