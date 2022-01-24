Brandon Moreno vows to return: ‘Jordan didn’t win every game’

Midtime Editorial

After losing to Deiveson Figueiredo by a controversial unanimous decision at UFC 270, Brandon Moreno appeared on his social networks to apologize for the result, although made it clear that he will vindicate himself and that the fall is just one more stumbling block in his career.

Distressed by the result, the Tijuana native pointed out that he had forgotten “a little” how he felt falling, before distributing thanks and promises to those who accompanied him. said reaction received a response from Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who only wrote him “Cheer up Brandon”.

“For those who were with me and are now leaving, I’m left with having made them happy at some point, for those who stay, our greatest glory is never to fall, but to get up every time we fall, in addition to Michael Jordan didn’t win every game. I love you all, the only thing I can guarantee is that I will be back,” he wrote.

Will there be a fourth meeting?

Last night, just after falling to Figueiredo, Moreno commented that he has already fallen other times, so he knows how to get up, even already with the clear idea of ​​facing for the fourth time against the Brazilian, since so far they share a victory for each one, in addition to a tie.

Even the South American was interested in the match, so it’s just a matter of sitting down to negotiate to define once and for all who rules in the flyweight.

