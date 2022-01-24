Brazil | The controversial trial of Rio de Janeiro to get its favelas out of abandonment | WORLD

After decades of repeated failures, Rio de Janeiro It will try to free its thousand favelas from the yoke of gangs and militias by launching a pilot program in just two of them, a measure that leaves experts skeptical.

The favelas of Jacarezinho, with 90,000 inhabitants, and that of Muzema, will serve as a laboratory for a new program that combines security and social projects.

Although Governor Claudio Castro has promised to “change the life of the population” by freeing it from the yoke of organized crime, specialists remain skeptical and denounce the trial as a “media spectacle” in an election year.

It all started with a show of force.

In the early hours of Wednesday, more than 1,200 men were deployed in Jacarezinho, where at least 28 people were killed in May during the bloodiest police raid in Rio’s history.

Residents sheltered in their homes, as heavily armed men in uniform patrolled every alley of shantytowns and forests of power lines that sometimes dangle to the ground.

This district located in the north of Rio is one of the strongholds of the “Comando Vermelho” (red commando), a drug gang that has been sowing terror since the late 1970s.

Other police officers were sent to Muzema, where residents live under the tutelage of paramilitary militias who extort them for services such as gas or internet.

In June 2019, 24 people died in this district of western Rio when two illegal buildings collapsed.

– Questions without answer –

This massive “reconquest” operation, as Castro described it, took everyone by surprise, including Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who said he had only been warned “the night before”.

On Saturday morning, the governor released details of his program, “Cidade Integrada” (integrated city).

Contrary to reports that new large-scale operations would soon be carried out in other favelas, Castro announced that the program would initially only involve Jacarezinho and Muzema.

“We will only think about implementing the program in other favelas when it is fully operational” in these two pilot locations, he explained.

In addition to maintaining a significant police presence, it plans a genuine Marshall plan for the favelas, with 500 million reais (about 90 million dollars) of investment in social works and infrastructure, in particular water purification.

Vocational training centers will emerge, as well as sports and cultural facilities.

An allowance of 300 reais (about $55) a month will be paid to young mothers between the ages of 16 and 30.

But for Cecilia Olliveira, director of Fogo Cruzado, a digital platform that records shootings in Rio, this announcement brought “more questions than answers.” One of them: “Is it really feasible to extend this program to all the favelas?”

“What does it mean to be ‘fully functioning’? (…) If you really want to integrate the entire city, acting in just two favelas is absolutely insufficient”, anticipated Olliveira.

Jacarezinho and Muzema are just a drop in the ocean of a thousand favelas where more than a quarter of Rio de Janeiro’s 6.7 million inhabitants live.

– The mirage of the UPPs –

For Julita Lemgruber, coordinator of the Center for Research in Security and Citizenship (Cesec) of the Cándido Mendes University, “Cidade Integrada” is just a “media spectacle”.

“I don’t expect anything from this project (…) because there was no planning, no discussion with the community,” he laments.

He fears a new failure after that of the Pacification Police Units (UPP), created in 2008 by former Governor Sergio Cabral, imprisoned since 2016 for corruption.

Lemgruber cites the example of the Complexo do Alemao, where a spectacular cable car was installed at the top of the hill.

“When the community found out, everything was ready, tendered (…) At that moment, several leaders from Alemao said annoyed: ‘Here we need a lot, there isn’t even basic sanitation.’ No one asked them anything,” he recalls.

At the time, the UPPs initially reduced the violence in about forty favelas, but then the situation deteriorated, particularly with the financial crisis that affected the state of Rio after the 2016 Olympics.

