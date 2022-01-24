Buying the iPhone 8 in 2022, is it recommended?

We analyze whether or not it is worth buying an iPhone 8 in 2022, a device that will be 5 years old.

The iPhone 8 is a device that it was overshadowed by its brother the iPhone X in its presentation, however it is quite important in the history of Apple. For the first time, Apple presented more than two iPhones at the same time, positioning the iPhone 8 as the entry model. A position that was later occupied by the iPhone XR and then the iPhone 11, 12 and 13.

It was a highly recommended device for all those who did not want to spend a fortune on Apple’s new iPhone but, Is the iPhone 8 still worth it in 2022? Let’s see it.

How many years does the iPhone 8 have left?

The iPhone 8 will be able to continue to be used for many years, it is practically confirmed that it will receive iOS 16, so has at least two more years of guaranteed updates. If this worries you, you should be calm, the iPhone 8 still has years ahead of it.

What range is the iPhone 8 currently?

When the iPhone 8 hit the market it was a high-end device, however almost 5 years have passed since then. So we could say that at the moment the iPhone 8 is a lower-middle-range device. It still has power, but in aspects such as cameras it has lagged behind.

What operating system does the iPhone 8 have?

The iPhone 8 is fully compatible with iOS 15, the latest operating system released by Apple to the market. But in addition, it will continue to be updated for a few more years since with total probability you will be able to install iOS 16, and it will probably also be compatible with iOS 17. At the level of updates, it is a device with a future.

When will the iPhone 8 stop updating?

The iPhone 8 will most likely receive two more software updates, so at least it will be updated until September 2024, when support for iOS 17 ends. Perhaps it can even be extended for another year.

How much does the iPhone 8 cost in 2022?

It is not easy to set a price for the iPhone 8 in 2022, as it is really difficult to find it new. Most stores currently sell refurbished iPhone 8s, and it’s the only way to get your hands on one. Of course, its price has dropped a lot and it can be easily found for in the range of 250 to 300 euros.

Where to buy cheap iPhone 8

There are numerous stores where you can buy an iPhone 8, although our recommendation is to go to Amazon. Amazon’s refurbished store offers well-maintained devices with a one-year warranty.

Know more: iPhone 8 (Refurbished)

iPhone 8 Specifications

iPhone 8 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Weight 148g Screen 4.7-inch Retina HD display Resolution and density 1,334 x 750, 326 dpi Processor A11 Bionic RAM 2GB Operating system iOS 15 Storage 64, 128 and 256GB cameras 12 megapixels ƒ/1.8 Battery 1,821mAh Colors Space Grey, Silver, Pink and Red Others Touch ID, IP67, wireless charging starting price 809 euros

Is it worth buying the iPhone 8 in 2022?

Recommending an iPhone with so many years is not an easy task. It is true that it may be one of the best iPhones that we can buy if we want to spend very little money, but perhaps it is more worth it invest a little more and get a more current iPhone. Although the iPhone 8 will not give you any problems, we cannot recommend it in 2022, except on rare occasions.

We have one small screen compared to other models and a somewhat dated design, although it is true that there may be users who prefer it. As for its processor, there are no drawbacks and it continues to perform very well.

Reasons to buy the iPhone 8 in 2022

Although it is not one of our recommendations, it may be worth getting the iPhone 8 in these circumstances:

You like compact smartphones.

You prefer Touch ID.

It is an iPhone for a child or an undemanding elderly person.

Use it as a second device

Which iPhone to buy instead of the iPhone 8

Mainly we can recommend two smartphones before the iPhone 8, both have significant improvements, although they cost a little more.

iPhone SE

It is an improved version of the iPhone 8, same design but with a more powerful processor which makes your camera much better. It can be found new and on sale on many occasions, making it a great alternative if you like the design of the iPhone 8.

Know more:iPhone SE

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is, in our opinion, the best alternative to iPhone 8 in 2022. It is a device with a more current design and with a much larger screen. Plus, thanks to deals on refurbished devices, there’s not that much of a price difference with the iPhone 8.

Know more:iPhone XR Which iPhone to buy in 2022? Complete buying guide

There is no doubt that the iPhone 8 was a great device, and still in 2022 can be an interesting alternative depending on the type of use you want to give it. However, we cannot recommend its purchase as there are more interesting options on the market.

