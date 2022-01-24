Carlos Cabrera Ron, the general with anti-terrorist training in the US who is now the General Commander of the Police in Ecuador | Security | News

Expert in shooting, ballistics, criminalistics and documentation replaces Tannya Varela, whom President Guillermo Lasso thanked today for her services.

He was announced by President Guillermo Lasso as the new General Commander of the National Police, replacing Tannya Varela, whom he thanked for her services on the afternoon of this Sunday the 23rd during a meeting that the president held with other authorities in the face of the wave of insecurity that does not stop in Guayaquil and that has spread to other provinces.

Varela’s departure was one of the important announcements that the president made this afternoon to try to curb crime, which in zone 8 alone, which includes Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón, has claimed the lives of more than 74 people in so far this month, compared to 20 violent deaths in January 2021.

In place of Varela, General Carlos Fernando Cabrera Ron, who until before the presidential announcement was number two in the uniformed high command, will head the National Police Command.

Cabrera was the Deputy Commander General of the National Police or second in command of the entity.

Also, General Inspector of the National Police, Carlos Cabrera Ron has had training in anti-explosives and anti-terrorism in the United States.

An expert in shooting, ballistics, criminology and documentation, specializing in these branches in Argentina, Cabrera will now have the challenge of reducing crime and giving security to the Ecuadorian population that has demanded in recent days the right to live and walk the streets without Fear of being a deadly victim of crime.

In the resume that the National Police shared, on the night of this January 22, it is indicated that Cabrera has also served as National Director of the Judicial Police. as Local Commander of Zones 6 and 2, as National Director of Human Talent Administration, as Head of the Sucumbíos Subzone, and as National Director of Traffic and Road Safety.

He has also been a teacher in police courses and has served in service commissions in the United States, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, France, among other countries.

Last December it was known that of the 23 generals who were part of the police command, 12 had assets greater than $300,000, among them was Fausto Lenin Salinas Samaniego, the now outgoing commander Tannya Varela, the then deputy commander Fernando Carlos Cabrera, Gonzalo Alaín Luna.

Also, Marco Vinicio Villegas, Nelson Ramiro Ortega, Mauro José Vargas, Fausto Patricio Olivo, Edwin Francisco Noguera, Freddy Omar Goyes, Marcelo Fernando Sáenz and Pablo Miguel Rodríguez Torres. The latter was one of the four generals dismissed last August by presidential executive decree and who was reinstated by court order. For the latter, the National Police and the Government appealed to the Provincial Court. (I)