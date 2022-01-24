Carlos González apologizes for singing the University anthem of the Pumas

Carlos Gonzalez, player of the tigers, He was caught singing the University anthem of the Pumas, which caused a lot of annoyance in the Regia fans due to this situation.

Given this, the Paraguayan striker clarified everything on social networks and even asked the fans that this act caused them annoyance.

“I see that many people were upset by the fact that I was seen singing the anthem of Cougars. It is not disrespectful to the institution that you defend, my commitment and professionalism will never be in doubt with the club that bet on me as it is Tigers. Don’t mix things up, not because I have not done well in the club It means that they have to bust me as usual. The goals will fall and I will always celebrate them with all of you. End,” the player wrote.

Carlos González speaks about his controversial video.#HardTigers pic.twitter.com/gDTmNuMvdG – Only Tigers (@solotigres) January 24, 2022

“Apart from the companions that I had next to me they asked me if I learned the song and I said yes, I did not know that they were recording me. I apologize to the people who were offended,” he concluded.

Gonzalez was with Cougars for three years and came to the North institution for an amount close to 4 million dollars for the Closing 2021.

