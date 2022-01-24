Carlos González apologizes with fans for singing Pumas anthem

Midtime Editorial

the match in University City not only brought the first loss of the Cougars, courtesy of tigers, but in the area of ​​benches controversy flared up after Carlos Gonzalez it was caught singing the UNAM anthem, remembering that he played with them a few years ago, for which the Paraguayan has already apologized.

Carlos González belonged to Pumas from 2018 through the end of 2020, before moving to the Tigers. with those of the UNAM has recorded its best numbers, because in 92 games scored 34 goals; with those of the UANL just carry 8 goals in 39 duels.

González’s apologies to the Tigres fans

After being blown up on social media, Carlos Gonzalez posted some instagram stories where apologized to the fans of the Tigers, but in the same way, he considered that he did not do anything wrong, because singing the anthem of the Pumas should not call into question his professionalism.

“I see a lot of people are upset for the fact that I was seen singing the Pumas anthem. It is not disrespect to the institution What do you defend? My commitment and professionalism will never be in doubt Tigres. Don’t mix things up. No because I haven’t gone good in the club means that they have to bust me as usual“, public.

Carlos Gonzalez Clarified that sang the anthem of the Pumas because their mates On the bench they asked him if he knew, and he said yes, so he proceeded to sing it. In the same way, he commented that he never realized that they were recording it.

“Aside, heThe companions that I had by my side (On the bench) They asked me if I learned the song and I said yes. I didn’t know they were recording me. I apologize to the people who were offended”, sentenced the Tigres player.

Carlos Gonzalez started in banking but inghe prayed to the field at minute 70, being part of the somersault from tigers, so with a goal of Diente López at 78 and another of Gignac at 90+7, defeated the Pumas on a visit.

