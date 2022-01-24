Cell phone Bluetooth on: these are the risks of keeping it – Devices – Technology

The Bluetooth is one of the most popular features in cell phones, since its purpose is to connect different mobile devices to each other. For example, it is used to connect hearing aids wirelessly, pair devices, and exchange information.

Although it is a tool that has existed for more than 25 years, according to the portal ‘Redes Zone’, specialized in telecommunications and networks, many people probably do not know that keep it lit involves great risk.

It should be noted that the Bluetooth, whenever it is activated, it will be sending data, even if it works in the background and is not linked with another device.

In other words, the interface will be in charge of periodically sending the UUID, the universal unique identifier of the device, to other devices.

If someone gets hold of that UUID, they could geolocate the device. Even if the device is hidden, it would continue to send this type of information continuously, according to the aforementioned portal. This could certainly put at risk, not only the mobile, but also its owner.

On the other hand, there could be an additional danger, and it would be Man-in-the-Middle, a classic telecommunications attack that consists of a user interfering with the connection between two devices. This can see what is being sent and, in the worst case, modify it.

It should be noted that the latest versions of Bluetooth, 4 and 5, no longer allow automatic pairing without the permission of the other device. However, it is recommended that this function be kept off to avoid problems and increase security.

Also, having it turned off can have other benefits like saving battery power and decreasing the risk of accidentally pairing Bluetooth to another device, increasing the chance of an attack.

