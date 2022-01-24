CHAMPIONS – The Charros de Jalisco are crowned in baseball in Mexico

The Caribbean Series has two new confirmed guests.

The Charros de Jalisco crushed the Tomateros de Culiacán on Saturday in the seventh and final match of the final series of the Mexican Pacific League.

For their part, the Cibao Giants finished the final of the Dominican Baseball League over the Eastern Stars in just five games.

Bernardino at work

Brennan Bernardino provided a pitching gem in the most important moment of the season, his offense torpedoed the work of star starter Manny Barreda early and the Charros defeated Culiacán 8-1, to become champions for the second time in their history.

Los Charros earned the right to represent Mexico in the Caribbean Series to be played from January 28 to February 3 in Santo Domingo.

Los Tomateros saw their aspirations of becoming only the second team in the history of the circuit to win three championships in a row frustrated.

Jalisco had been crowned for the only time in 2019. Of the last five editions of the circuit, the Tomateros have won three titles and the Charros have taken two.

The locals managed three goals in the bottom half of the second episode, thanks to double RBIs by Amadeo Zazueta, Fernando Flores and José Aguilar.

In the fourth chapter the Charros scored four more to secure the victory, Fernando Flores again produced, this time with a single. Esteban Quiroz, Japhet Amador and Dariel Álvarez followed suit with two RBI hits to put seven distance runs on the board.

The Tomateros reacted with a solo home run by Joey Meneses in the seventh inning, but José Aguilar hit his second RBI double of the game in the eighth inning to close out the count.

Brennan Bernardino (1-1) pitched brilliantly for eight innings, earning the win after allowing only four hits and one run. The setback went to the record of Manny Barrera (1-1), punished with six hits and six runs in just three innings and a third.

The Navigators Triumph

The Navegantes del Magallanes put together a three-run attack in the eighth inning to reverse a deficit, and beat the Caribes de Anzoátegui 10-9, which tied the best-of-seven final series at two games apiece for the Championship of the Venezuelan Baseball League.

Down by two runs in the bottom of the eighth, Rayder Ascanio tied the game with a two-run single, and Cade Gotta drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Ángel Reyes hit a three-run homer and Cade Gotta went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Ascanio went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Mexican reinforcement Jesse Castillo went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Navegantes’ offense.

The victory corresponded to Anthony Vizcaya (1-1) with a scoreless inning. Silvino Bracho fell (0-1), after admitting the difference in his two-thirds relay inning.