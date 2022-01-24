Chiefs beat Bills to advance to fourth straight AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in the Divisional Round thanks to a great performance by Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter and overtime.

With the victory, the team Andy Reed qualified for his fourth AFC Championship Game in a row. Reid He is the only head coach to have reached the conference championship four consecutive times with two different teams.; between 2001 and 2004 he did it with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sadly, the loss marked Buffalo’s seventh consecutive loss on the road in the postseason.

First half

The Bills marched to the end zone on the first offensive series. On fourth and goal from the one yard line, Devin Singletary ran with the ball and put the first points on the scoreboard.

Kansas City responded immediately with an offensive series in which they used 5:37 minutes and executed 11 plays for 74 yards. The drive was capped off with an eight-yard run by Patrick Mahomes (33/44, 378 yards, 3 TDs, 7 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD) to tie the game. However, Mahomes put Kansas City ahead with his second touchdown of the game, first through the air, connecting with Byron Pringle in the end zone.

The last two minutes of the first half were cardiac. Buffalo scrambled to tie the game on an 18-yard pass from Josh Allen (27/37, 329 yards, 4 TDs) to Gabriel Davis (8 receptions, 201 yards, 4 TDs), leaving the Chiefs with 37 seconds. In that span, Mahomes marched to the Buffalo 32, but Harrison Butker missed the 50-yard kick.

Second half

Butker was able to redeem himself on the first drive of the second half. thanks to a 39-yard field goal to break the momentary tie. After a three-and-out from the Bills, the Chiefs increased their lead to 10 points. Kansas City executed a jet sweep with Mecole Hardman and the wide receiver ran 25 yards to the end zone.

Allen and company did not lower their hands and on the first play the quarterback hit a 75-yard bomber with Gabriel Davis. With the extra point, the score was placed 23-21. After several successful defenses, Tyreek Hill gained 45 yards on a punt return to give the offense to the Bills 16-yard line. However, Buffalo’s defense shone, allowing only three points on Harrison Butker’s 28-yard kick.

With two minutes to play, the Bills played it on fourth down and 13 yards to go and turned the game around with the third scoring connection of Allen and Davis. Additionally, Allen validated the two-point conversion by connecting with Stefon Diggs.

In less than 50 seconds, Mahomes turned the score around with help from Tyreek Hill (11 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD). The wide receiver caught a short pass and scrambled 64 yards into the end zone. After the extra, the electronic indicated 33-29.

The Allen-Davis combination was lethal in the match. The duo had their fourth touchdown with 16 seconds left after going 75 yards. However, Mahomes managed to put Butker in good position and the kicker forced overtime with a 49-yard field goal.

Extension

The Chiefs won the coin toss and received the ball to open overtime. Mahomes marched to the end zone at pleasure connecting with Travis Kelce (8 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD) in the end zone to win the game.

NFL playoff bracket.

Whats Next?

The Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The match will be televised in the American Union by CBS.